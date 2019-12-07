As much as Opelika swimmer Bradi Jones has accomplished in her swimming career, the Arkansas signee entered her senior year still in pursuit of her first state championship. On Saturday, Jones finally made it happen.
Jones took first place in the Class 6A-7A 100-yard breaststroke race Saturday afternoon with a time of 1:04.53, besting second place by nearly three-tenths of a second. Jones was just one of several local swimmers who stood out at the 2019 AHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships to help their respective teams close out the year on a good note.
“During the race, my mind just kind of went blank. I just put confidence in the training that I’ve done,” Jones said. “At first it didn’t process. I was just like looking at the board, and then I saw the No. 1 by my name. I was just really excited. It’s always one of my goals since eighth grade, to get first in the AHSAA. It was a feeling of relief but excitement at the same time.
“It really means a lot because it’s my senior year and it’s my last year at this meet. It’s a good way to end it.”
Jones might have been wrapping up her high school career Saturday, but one of the other area standouts was still in the early stages of hers.
Tallassee’s Macey Stewart might only be an eighth grader, but she proved when the Class 1A-5A 100 freestyle came around that she was no novice in the pool. Stewart made the most of her second trip to state by winning her finals heat with a time of 53.55 seconds, also beating second by almost three-tenths of a second.
Stewart spoke after her race about the dedication it takes to even be at state in the first place, explaining she swims five days a week in order to continue getting better. Clearly by Saturday’s performance, Stewart’s hard work is already paying dividends.
“You’ve got to have the want to and the will to do it,” Stewart said.
In addition to outstanding outings by Jones and Stewart, several Auburn High swimmers did their part to help the Tigers go toward the top of the standings.
The Auburn girls took 6A-7A runner-up as a team Saturday thanks to great performances from a number of swimmers. Auburn’s Maggie Casey finished second in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle events and swam a leg on the team’s 200 and 400 free relay teams, which both finished fourth.
Casey was joined on the 200 relay squad by Peyton Mathis, Meghan Roach and Piper Long and Elley Parker, Sarah Almond and Meghan Roach on the 400 relay team.
After taking second in her individual event, Casey discussed how special swimming at state in Auburn was for her and her teammates.
“State is a different meet than any other one I go to. The atmosphere is so much different because you’re swimming for your team, not just yourself,” Casey said. “It’s a lot of fun, and everybody’s behind you. It’s a better atmosphere, and there’s more excitement.”
“It’s a lot of fun having it at home. All my friends get to come easily, and a lot of family come into town. It’s nice to sleep in your own bed. It’s really fun.”
Results of all local athletes who competed Saturday are as follows:
Opelika girls 200 medley relay (Elizabeth Dawe; Bradi Jones; Julia Bush; Sarah Bush); took second place in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:48.59
Auburn girls 200 medley relay (Clara Ragan; Rosemary Parker; Elley Parker; Piper Long) took eighth in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:56.18
Auburn boys 200 medley relay (Garrison Chandler; Tyler Prince; James Wu; Nick Zuk) took fourth in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:38.50
Auburn’s Maggie Casey took second in the 200 freestyle in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:49.38; Auburn’s Elley Parker took seventh — 1:58.39
Auburn’s Noah Chapman finished third in the 200 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat — 1:50.22
Auburn’s James Wu finished fourth in the 200 freestyle in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:44.28
Auburn’s Rosemary Parker finished sixth in the 200 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat — 2:19.92
Auburn’s Bryant Ingram won the 200 IM in the 6A-7A B Heat — 2:00.14
Tallassee’s Macey Stewart finished fourth in the 50 freestyle in the 1A-5A Heat — 0:25.29
Auburn’s Piper Long finished seventh in the 50 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat — 0:25.99
Opelika’s Bradi Jones finished fifth in the 50 freestyle in the 6A-7A A Heat — 0:24.55
Auburn’s Nick Zuk finished third in the 50 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat — 0:22.80
Auburn’s Meghan Roach finished second in the 100 butterfly in the 6A-7A B Heat — 1:00.49; Opelika’s Elizabeth Dawe finished fifth — 1:02.23; Auburn’s Ansley McCall Wells finished eighth — 1:04.34
Auburn’s Elley Parker finished eighth in the 100 butterfly in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:34
Auburn’s Tyler Prince finished fourth in the 100 butterfly in the 6A-7A B Heat — 0:55.02; Auburn’s Nick Zuk finshed sixth — 0:55.87
Tallassee’s Macey Stewart won the girls freestyle in the 1A-5A Heat — 0:53.55
Opelika’s Sarah Bush finished third in the 100 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat — 0:56.24; Auburn’s Piper Long finished seventh — 0:57.30; Opelika’s Julia Bush finished eighth — 0:58.56
Auburn’s Connor Duff finished seventh in the 100 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat -0:52.50
Auburn’s Brooks Higginbotham finished second in the 500 freestyle in the 6A-7A B Heat — 4:56.13; Auburn’s Noah Chapman finished fourth — 4:57.03
Auburn’s James Wu finished fifth in the 500 freestyle in the 6A-7A A Heat — 4:48.98
Auburn girls 200 freestyle relay (Maggie Casey; Peyton Mathis; Megan Roach; Piper Long) finished fourth in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:40.96; Opelika (Bradi Jones; Julia Bush; Elizabeth Dawe; Sarah Bush) finished sixth — 1:42.11
Auburn boys 200 freestyle relay (Nick Zuk; Garrison Chandler; Tyler Prince; Layne Tucker) finished fourth in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:30.55
Auburn’s Meghan Roach finished eighth in the 100 backstroke in the 6A-7A B Heat — 1:04.28
Opelika’s Elizabeth Dawe finished fifth in the 100 backstroke in the 6A-7A A Heat -1:00.18
Auburn’s Garrison Chandler finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in the 6A-7A A Heat — 0:53.33
Auburn’s Rosemary Parker won the 100 breaststroke in the 6A-7A B Heat — 1:10.50; Opelika’s Sarah Bush finished seventh — 1:12.41
Opelika’s Bradi Jones won the 100 breaststroke in the 6A-7A A Heat — 1:04.53
Auburn’s Layne Tucker finished second in the 100 breaststroke in the 6A-7A B Heat — 1:01.88; Auburn’s Tyler Prince finished sixth — 1:03.76; Auburn’s Bryant Ingram finished seventh — 1:03.79
Auburn girls 400 freestyle relay (Maggie Casey; Elley Parker; Sarha Almond; Meghan Roach) finished fourth in the Heat A — 3:37.88
Auburn boys 400 freestyle relay (James Wu; Bryant Ingram; Layne Tucker; Noah Chapman) finished sixth in the Heat A — 3:21.32
