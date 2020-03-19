The AHSAA hopes Thursday’s edition of the Alabama Sports Writer Association rankings, which included four local baseball teams and five local softball teams, isn’t its final poll of the season.
In softball, Tallassee (15-1) remained No. 1 in Class 5A, Central-Phenix City (15-3) checked in at No. 4 in 7A with Auburn High (9-3) behind them at No. 7, and Glenwood was ranked eighth in AISA. Beauregard (10-6) was nominated but did not crack the top 10.
Glenwood (12-3) stands as the highest-ranked area baseball team and checked in as the No. 3 team in AISA. Dadeville (7-4) also cracked the poll at No. 10 in the Class 3A baseball rankings.
Central-Phenix City (10-6) in Class 7A and Tallassee (8-6) in Class 5A were also nominated but didn’t make the top 10.
Below are the complete state-wide rankings.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park (21-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1)
3. Fairhope (9-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (15-3)
5. Austin (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Sparkman (13-5)
9. Thompson (14-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (11-4)
Others nominated: Baker (17-6), James Clemens (12-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Dothan (16-3)
2. Buckhorn (11-2)
3. Hazel Green (13-2)
4. Spanish Fort (9-1-1)
5. Hartselle (12-1-1)
6. Baldwin County (6-7)
7. Saraland (14-10)
8. Gardendale (9-6)
9. Helena (8-5)
10. Stanhope Elmore (6-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-3-1), Chelsea (7-5-1), Daphne (8-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-7), Muscle Shoals (12-2-1), Pinson Valley (9-8), Wetumpka (13-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Tallassee (15-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Moody (7-2-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-5)
5. Springville (7-2)
6. Alexandria (6-1)
7. Rehobeth (8-5)
8. Satsuma (16-3)
9. East Limestone (11-3)
10. Douglas (14-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-6), Beauregard (10-6), Brewer (6-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (11-3), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (8-1), Madison County (12-4-1), Shelby County (1-0).
CLASS 4A
1. Elmore County (16-3)
2. Danville (12-3)
3. Wilson (7-2)
4. White Plains (10-5)
5. North Jackson (6-4-1)
6. Montgomery Catholic (16-2)
7. Cleburne County (13-4)
8. LAMP (12-4)
9. Lincoln (15-11)
10. Curry (9-3-1)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (6-8), American Christian (7-3), Andalusia (16-4-1), Ashford (9-6-1), Madison Academy (3-2), Northside (4-7), Priceville (8-5-1), Rogers (5-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-0)
2. Pisgah (5-6)
3. Slocomb (10-2)
4. Oakman (9-2)
5. Prattville Christian (8-11)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-4-1)
7. Houston Academy (18-5)
8. Opp (13-8)
9. Sylvania (4-4-1)
10. St. James (6-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (6-0), Glencoe (3-0), Gordo (10-4), Piedmont (9-2), Wicksburg (8-9-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Hatton (10-3)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. G.W. Long (1-1)
4. Leroy (23-6)
5. Ariton (13-5-1)
6. Sand Rock (9-2)
7. Red Bay (4-4-1)
8. Fyffe (3-2)
9. Winston County (8-4)
10. Ider (3-4-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-6-1), Luverne (5-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-1-1)
2. Brantley (12-3)
3. Falkville (12-2)
4. Spring Garden (2-2)
5. Skyline (4-4)
6. Belgreen (10-3)
7. Appalachian (7-3)
8. Kinston (6-4)
9. Millry (13-9)
10. Marion County (7-6)
Others nominated: Berry (5-7), Lynn (7-4).
AISA
1. Macon East (23-1)
2. Edgewood (11-5-1)
3. Clarke Prep (12-1)
4. Pickens Academy (8-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-6)
6. Southern Academy (8-4)
7. Patrician Academy (11-4-1)
8. Glenwood (NA)
9. Hooper Academy (15-5)
10. Monroe Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Christian (6-8), Northside Methodist (9-3), Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (16-2)
2. Hoover (12-4)
3. Sparkman (10-3)
4. Spain Park (12-4)
5. Prattville (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-7)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (12-7)
8. Baker (12-3)
9. Florence (10-6)
10. Oak Mountain (9-4)
Others nominated: Austin (9-8), Central-Phenix City (10-6), Enterprise (9-6), Gadsden City (10-4), James Clemens (12-8), Mary G. Montgomery (8-3), McGill-Toolen (6-8), Thompson (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea (11-3)
2. Russell County (15-5)
3. Cullman (9-6)
4. Athens (13-5)
5. Hueytown (9-3)
6. Faith Academy (10-5)
7. Hartselle (10-7)
8. Saraland (12-5)
9. Robertsdale (12-5)
10. Gulf Shores (13-6)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (11-7), Calera (8-5), Daphne (9-6), Muscle Shoals (9-4), Wetumpka (10-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (14-2)
2. Corner (14-1)
3. St. Paul’s (12-2)
4. UMS-Wright (11-5)
5. Jasper (11-5)
6. Briarwood (7-5)
7. Russellville (10-6)
8. Madison Academy (10-5)
9. Chilton County (7-5)
10. Alexandria (11-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (9-4), Scottsboro (9-8), Tallassee (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. American Christian (12-1)
2. Trinity (13-2-1)
3. Andalusia (10-3)
4. Wilson (10-2)
5. West Morgan (7-1)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Limestone (10-4)
8. Montevallo (10-1)
9. Oneonta (7-2)
10. Headland (9-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (9-6), Deshler (7-7), Elmore County (11-5), Hokes Bluff (6-4), Holtville (7-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (15-0)
2. Phil Campbell (12-2)
3. Wicksburg (11-1)
4. T.R. Miller (9-0)
5. Gordo (8-1)
6. Hale County (8-4)
7. Lauderdale County (6-4)
8. Winfield (11-6)
9. Prattville Christian (8-2)
10. Dadeville (7-4)
Others nominated: Opp (8-7), Randolph County (5-4), St. James (7-6).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
3. Thorsby (9-3)
4. Fyffe (8-2)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-5)
6. Ariton (12-5)
7. Leroy (12-7)
8. West End (7-4)
9. Highland Home (7-3)
10. J.U. Blacksher (7-3)
Others nominated: Cottage Hill (9-5), Cottonwood (6-2), Luverne (4-8), Sumiton Christian (8-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-2)
2. Shoals Christian (8-3)
3. Millry (9-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (6-7)
6. St. Luke’s (10-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-4)
8. Lindsay Lane (15-1)
9. Appalachian (12-3)
10. Hackleburg (9-4)
Others nominated: Falkville (6-4), Lynn (6-4), Maplesville (5-3), Ragland (8-3), Red Level (8-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal (14-1)
2. Bessemer Academy (18-3)
3. Glenwood (12-3)
4. Lakeside (8-1)
5. Clarke Prep (9-4)
6. Edgewood (6-4)
7. Escambia Academy (15-6)
8. Macon-East (9-8)
9. Hooper (11-7)
10. Morgan (5-4)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (7-9), Lowndes Academy (8-6), Monroe Academy (8-5), Wilcox Academy (8-5).
