After a stellar season at Shelton State, former Opelika baseball player Jackson Reynolds has been recognized for his work on the mound.
Reynolds was named the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association’s Community College Pitcher of the Year at a ceremony in Birmingham last Friday. Reynolds, who started his collegiate career at Texas A&M, will play for the Auburn Tigers starting this spring.
Reynolds’ latest head coach, Auburn’s Butch Thompson, was also awarded at the event as the ALABCA’s Large College Division Coach of the Year.
Reynolds started 13 games for Shelton State in 2019 and recorded an 8-1 record with a 2.11 ERA. He struck out 53 batters and issued 22 walks in 59.2 innings of work and was ultimately named the 2019 Alabama Community College Pitcher of the Year and a member of the First Team All-Conference squad.
“It was a great honor. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates,” Reynolds said. “(Playing at Shelton State) meant the world to me. I give so much credit to coach (Bobby) Sprowl. I learned a lot from him as a pitcher and just as a player, and I enjoyed it very much.
“I made some incredible friendships. There’s a saying that JUCO friendships will last a lifetime, and I agree with that.”
Reynolds’ strong season at Shelton State was no surprise for those who watched him at Opelika.
Reynolds posted an 18-8 record with seven saves in 37 appearances as a Bulldog and struck out 177 batters in 142.2 innings of work. He was named to Perfect Game’s preseason All-American honorable mention squad three times, earned ASWA Class 6A All-State Second Team honors in 2018 and was selected as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Pitcher of the Year in 2018.
“Jackson was a guy that every time he touched the mound he expected to win. He had that confidence, the preparation and the work ethic. Jackson won some big games for us at Opelika,” said former Opelika baseball coach Nick Richardson. “Jackson was always a hard worker and was very, very determined as a player and as a person.
“To see him get this award after some of the things he’s been through just to get to Shelton State is truly awesome. I’m just very, very proud of him.”
Thanks to his new opportunity at Auburn, Reynolds will be pitching just down the road from his alma mater. He thanked Thompson for believing in him, and he expressed his excitement about getting to suit up for the Tigers come spring.
“I’m looking forward to a great season. Auburn has built a great brand, and it’s only getting better year by year. I’m looking forward to making another run at the College World Series,” Reynolds said. “It’s such a cool experience being able to play close to home. I enjoy being close to family and friends, and I have my old coaches I talk to all the time just for advice. The whole time from leaving Texas A&M to Shelton, the intent was to be able to play at Auburn. I finally accomplished that goal.
“I can’t wait to be on the mound and look around see the best fans in the country at Plainsman Park. It’s truly a dream come true.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.