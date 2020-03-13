The Bulldogs kept battling.
And that’s the plan now, to keep battling until they can’t any more.
Opelika High clawed back from a big early deficit, loaded the bases in a thrilling bottom of the seventh, but ultimately fell to Saraland 10-6 on Friday night in what will be one of its last games before the team’s season is suspended in the way into an uncertain future.
Opelika beat Daphne 5-2 earlier Friday in its host tournament and plays two more games today.
Saraland led 7-0 in the top of the first in the nightcap. Opelika chipped away at the lead and then in the bottom of the seventh sent the tying run to the plate with two outs down to set the stage for the dramatic finish, but Saraland pitcher Zac Singleton struck out Opelika’s Andrew Parr to win the game.
“I’m super proud of these guys and the way they competed,” Opelika head coach Zach Blatt said after the game, on a campus bracing for an unprecedented shutdown.
Blatt says Opelika plans to recognize its seniors in today’s games, while also recognizing the seniors of the opposing teams, just in case this is the last chance they have to play with their teams.
Opelika plays Theodore at 10 a.m. today then plays Faith Academy at 1 p.m., in what will be Opelika’s last scheduled game before next week’s mandated shutdown of Alabama public schools coming amid ramping concern over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We’ve kind of hinted with them about that. You know, just, ‘Take advantage of the opportunities that you have. I’m not going to say it’s your last game, but you need to play like it is,” Blatt explained.
“All we preach is: ‘control the controllables.’ Control what you can control. And our guys, I think they buy into that.”
After Saraland’s seven runs in the top of the first, Opelika got one run back in the bottom of the first then two in the bottom of the second.
Saraland countered with two runs in the top of the fourth to go up 9-3, but Opelika punched right back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-6.
Saraland scored one more in the top of the sixth but even then Opelika had that puncher’s chance in the bottom of the seventh.
“Our boys competed their rear ends off and fought back,” Blatt said. “That came could’ve went south real quick. ... Bases loaded, end of the game, with a chance to tie it up.”
Blatt agreed that the idea is to just continue to battle like that all the way into this uncertain future.
“Just competing — and our guys have done that all year,” Blatt said.
