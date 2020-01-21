The Opelika boys and girls varsity basketball teams know that any area victory is hard to come by. On Tuesday night, both managed to add one to their growing collections in front of an excited home crowd.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs got the job done against Benjamin Russell, as the girls cruised past the Lady Wildcats 56-27 and the boys held on to top the Wildcats 64-59. The wins have both Opelika squads in the thick of things as area play winds down prior to the postseason.
“We didn’t shoot pretty, but the free throws down the stretch were huge. Jamius (Mitchell) hit one big one. Ja (Carr) made a couple right there — which those were big anytime you can make 1-of-2,” Opelika boys coach John Wadsworth said. “We’ve just had that knack all year to get up double figures and let the other team back in it here. That’s just youth kind of relaxing.
“We’ve got a few games left. Hopefully, we can get this thing righted and learn how to do what you’re supposed to do to close out a game. Learning how to win is not easy.”
The Opelika boys built a comfortable double-digit lead early in the second half only for Benjamin Russell to fight its way back into contention. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, several players did just enough to preserve a much-needed win.
The Wildcats whittled Opelika’s lead down to 57-53 with 41 seconds to go when Mitchell stepped to the line facing two key free throws. Mitchell nailed both attempts to stretch the lead to six, but Benjamin Russell’s Joe Young charged through the paint and nailed a layup six seconds later to make the score 59-55.
Opelika’s Anthony McGuire was fouled two second after that and drilled both free throws, leaving the score 61-55. Benjamin Russell’s Alquavious Howell added another layup with 25 seconds still on the clock to make it a four-point contest.
Despite the Wildcats’ wild comeback, Opelika (7-13, 2-1) still had enough answers to hold off its area foe. After Carr hit one of two free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead by five with 22 seconds remaining, Farrtavious Hardnett stole the ball from the Wildcats then quickly dished it to Caleb Phillips, who slammed down a dunk in the game’s final seconds.
Young managed another basket before the final buzzer sounded, but it was too little too late for the road Wildcats.
Carr led the way for Opelika with 15 points in the win. Brandon Howard contributed 12, and Marien Warner had 10 of his own.
Opelika had built a nice first-quarter lead before Benjamin Russell (2-13, 0-4) erased it, but the Bulldogs seemed to take the game over in the second. After entering the second quarter in a 15-15 tie, Opelika surged ahead thanks to its strong 3-point shooting.
Carr got things going with back-to-back 3’s before Warner came through with a 3 of his own to leave the Wildcats in a 24-19 hole.
From there, the Bulldogs outscored Benjamin Russell 9-1 over the last 3:50 before halftime, the last of those points coming courtesy Hardnett’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to hand Opelika a 13-point halftime lead.
“We were inside out early against that zone. Everytime we went inside and kicked it out, our percentage was high,” Wadsworth said. “It’s a double-edged sword: when you make a bunch of them, you start relying on it. When you do cold, that’s what happened to us. We didn’t make any in the third.
“We try to preach getting the ball inside and getting it back out. We did pretty good in the first half and kind of got away from it in the second.”
Wadsworth said he sensed that there was an air of comfortability with his team at the break, which set up the exciting second half showdown. Luckily for Wadsworth, his team found a way to come out on top.
“When you have years like we’ve had the last three or four, it makes you appreciate how hard it is to really win a game — much less an area game,” Wadsworth said. “A 6A area game is just hard to win. They’re not going away — you’ve got to put them away, and we did that tonight.”
Lady Bulldogs top Lady Wildcats
While the Opelika boys’ game came down to the wire, the Opelika girls put their opponent away by halftime.
Both teams struggled mightily shooting the ball to open the varsity girls game, as nearly five minutes went by before Ananda Hughley scored the game’s first basket courtesy an assist from Claire Worth.
La’Dajah Huguley followed Hughley’s shot with a 3-pointer to spark the Lady Bulldogs’ offense, and she delivered another from behind the arc to put Opelika up 8-2 with 8-2 remaining in the game’s opening quarter.
“I felt like we were doing good things. We were doing all the things we wanted to do. We just couldn’t get the shots to fall,” Opelika girls coach Devin Booth said about the team’s start. “I just talked about to keep doing what we’re doing and that (the shots) would fall. We kind of got off to a slow start, but I like the effort we had defensively. We were getting the shots we wanted — they just weren’t going in.”
Huguley was instrumental for Opelika (21-5, 3-0) as the Lady Bulldogs began pulling away. She brought consistent pressure defensively to force several Benjamin Russell errors, and time and time again she converted the touches she got into points.
Thanks in part to Huguley, Opelika started the second quarter on a 6-0 scoring run and eventually outscored the Lady Wildcats 17-5 during the eight-minute stretch of play.
“I was really pleased with the way she played when the shots weren’t falling,” Booth said. “La’Dajah’s not necessarily our top scorers or highest scorer, but she stepped up and hit some big 3’s in the beginning that kind of got us settled in. She does a lot of just getting on the floor, getting loose balls and jump balls. That just kind of brought our energy up, too.”
Huguley had nine of the team’s first 27 points to help Opelika hold an 18-point lead at the break. The Lady Bulldogs opened the second half with six points in the first minute-and-a-half to effectively put the game on ice.
Huguley delivered repeatedly against Benjamin Russell (5-13, 0-4) and ended the night with a game-high 13 points in addition to seven steals.
Huguley was by no means the only Opelika player to come up clutch in the victory. Kaitlyn Bryant put up 10 points, and Haley Sanders delivered as well with nine points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.