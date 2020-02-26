BIRMINGHAM – For the second straight year, the Opelika Lady Bulldogs took on Hazel Green in Legacy Arena with hopes of unseating the defending state champions. For the second straight year, the Lady Trojans sent the Lady Bulldogs home with a loss.
Opelika’s mad dash back into contention Wednesday was not enough, as the team overcame a slow start offensively to close the gap in the fourth quarter before falling to Hazel Green 46-35. The Lady Bulldogs opened the game shooting 2-of-15 from the field and 1-of-8 from 3-point range, which left them in a hole they spent the rest of the game trying to dig themselves out of.
Hazel Green (34-2) will face the winner of the McAdory vs. Northridge game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A victory for the Lady Trojans would give the team its third straight Class 6A title.
“I couldn't be more proud of this team,” Opelika coach Devin Booth said. “They've been put in some situations all year, and they're just fighters. They battled back, and it's the same way they did today. We got off to a slow start, and then once we got going it was a little bit too late.
“The fight in them has been there all year. It's just who they are.”
Both teams found themselves in a low-scoring affair early, and Ananda Hughley’s 3-pointer 90 seconds into the contest was the mark to beat for the opening minutes. Hazel Green, however, answered Hughley’s shot soon after, as it rattled off 11 unanswered points thanks in part to Maggie Telaga’s three 3-pointers.
La’Dajah Huguley stopped the run with a layup with 50 seconds left in the opening quarter to end a stretch of five minutes and 26 seconds without a point. MaKenzie Hill’s free throw with three seconds left on the clock put Hazel Green ahead 12-5 entering the second quarter.
As poorly as Opelika (27-7) shot the ball in the first quarter, the situation only got worse before halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs could not hit a shot for the better part of the second period, which opened the door for Hazel Green to reel off nine unanswered points on baskets from Hill and Samiya Steele and a free throw from Farrah Pearson. Opelika saw six minutes and 16 seconds run off the clock before Hughley hit another 3-pointer with 1:44 to go before the break.
Haley Sanders tacked on her first basket with under a minute left in the quarter to create a 19-10 halftime score.
“The first thing on our scouting report was to stop the transition. We did not want them to score in transition at all,” Hazel Green coach Tim Miller said. “We were going to try and make it a half-court game, stop all the back-cuts and face-cuts and be able to make them beat us from the perimeter and shoot contested 3s.
“(Our players) know now that our culture at Hazel Green is you have to defend first. ... Every night we're not going to shoot it well, but we can always defend.”
Opelika desperately needed to start the second half strong in order to mount a comeback, but the Lady Bulldogs struggled to separate themselves from the Lady Trojans. Hazel Green began the third quarter on a 7-2 scoring run and held the Lady Bulldogs to only six points to enter the final eight minutes with a 10-point lead.
As dire as the circumstances had become, Opelika had its finest moments in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs put up 19 points in the fourth thanks to Kaitlyn Bryant’s nine points, and Booth called timeout after timeout in the game’s final minutes to try and get the players over the top. Huguley’s layup with 1:13 left on the clock cut Hazel Green’s lead to 39-34 and woke everyone up as it seemed a comeback was in fact possible.
“The first half showed where our mind was, but we came out in the second half and closed that gap in the fourth quarter to five,” Worth said. “We were there, but we can't have one more quarter. We're going to learn from that.”
“I felt like we got out of our heads and just played in the fourth quarter,” Bryant said. “It was too late like Claire said.”
The late surge gave the Lady Bulldogs hope, but it proved far too late to overcome the damage Hazel Green had already inflicted. The Lady Trojans ended the game on a 7-1 run and drained precious seconds off the clock until there were none left.
Bryant scored all of her points in the final quarter and ended the game as Opelika’s leading scorer. Haley Sanders chipped in seven points, and Hughley ended her high school career with a six-point showing.
Despite the disappointing ending, Hughley expressed how much being at Opelika meant to during the postgame press conference.
“Being a part of this team, I feel like the whole four years was like a sisterhood to me. We were all close,” Hughley said. “Getting this far for the last three years has meant a lot to me. I can't explain it.”
Hughley and Worth are two of Opelika’s four seniors who saw their high school careers end Wednesday. Although replacing those players won’t be an easy task, Booth is hopeful this trip to the Final Four will prove worthwhile for the underclassmen when they return next season.
“I just think that being on this stage is huge for the future and for some of those who weren't here the last couple years were able to be here today,” Booth said. “Every year we've kind of stepped up and seen what happened the previous year and worked towards not letting that happen again or fixing something.
“I'm confident that this upcoming group will be ready to continue what these seniors have started.”
