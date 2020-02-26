Three years ago, the Opelika girls basketball team’s trip to the state semifinals was hailed as a breakthrough. Now, standing out among Alabama’s best teams has become nothing short of the standard for the Lady Bulldogs.
Opelika (27-6) returns to the court at 9 a.m. this morning to take on Hazel Green in the Class 6A semis. The showdown represents another major accomplishment for Opelika, which has made it to the Final Four in three straight seasons.
“It really means the world. We do everything together, and we’ve done everything together,” point guard Claire Worth said. “We’ve played since seventh grade, and people have told us, ‘Y’all are going to be something special. Y’all are going to be a state championship team.’ It’s becoming real now. It being my senior season, I’m really excited. I hope we can finish it out this year.”
The Lady Bulldogs had high expectations entering the winter after returning every player from their state runner-up squad besides senior Quala Walton, but that didn’t mean this season was a cakewalk.
Opelika coach Devin Booth challenged her players with a rigorous non-area schedule to start the season, and the early results spoke to how difficult the Lady Bulldogs’ competition was. Opelika battled with some of the state’s best and started the season 3-3 with double-digit losses to Carver-Birmingham, Hazel Green and Carrollton (Ga.).
Booth explained she scheduled so many tough teams because she wanted her veteran team to experience adversity early on. Clearly, the challenge brought the desired effect.
“It helped us a lot. We had to see our weakness. Once we saw our weakness and what we needed to work on to get to the next level, that helped us,” forward Kaitlyn Bryant said. “We were there physically, but mentally we weren’t there. We were just breaking down.”
Following a 19-point loss to Carrollton, Opelika stepped up its game considerably. The Lady Bulldogs won 20 of their next 23 games — including all six area games and both meetings against rival Auburn High — as they aimed to maintain their status as one of the classification’s best.
Bryant and Worth credited the entire team for making strides in their mental toughness. They’ll need that to be the case this morning as they take on a team that has gotten the better of them more than once.
The Lady Bulldogs face a Hazel Green team that beat them by 24 points in the state title game last March and handed them a 19-point loss back in November. The Lady Trojans remain one of the best 6A teams and will enter the action with a 33-2 record courtesy wins in 10 of their last 11 games.
“I think they’re very disciplined. They do what they do, and if they don’t get it right they’ll do it again and again. We know that they’re not going to make many mistakes,” Booth said. “Hazel Green has set the bar. They’ve won several state championships the last few years. We haven’t done as well as we would have liked to, so I know (our players) are excited about being able to go back and get another chance to play them.”
Booth emphasized the importance of Opelika sticking with its game plan while knowing that any slip-up can mean a world of difference. She has also stressed not allowing the Lady Trojans to grab offensive rebounds, which led to several Opelika boys basketball players practicing with the girls the last few days.
If a boy got a board on the Lady Bulldogs, it was time for them to run.
Today’s game provides Opelika with an opportunity to keep its season alive and to do so against an opponent that pushed the Lady Bulldogs around a couple of times in the last year. Coming out on top won’t be easy, but if the Lady Bulldogs do it, they know the program’s first-ever state championship will truly be within reach.
“It would definitely give us that sense of revenge because we did kind of get embarrassed last year, and no one wants to do that,” said Worth, one of Opelika’s four seniors. “Beating Hazel Green and then winning a state championship and bringing it back to the school would be the first time that any team sport has won a state championship here. It makes it even better that we’re girls because we did something better than the guys.
“It would mean the world, and it would mean the world to bring that home for this program, for my coaches and for my team. It would be a way to go out my senior year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.