Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA
THROUGH TONIGHT...
.SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL SLIDE OVER PORTIONS OF
CENTRAL ALABAMA AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT WILL MOVE THROUGH
TONIGHT. THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE WATCH AREA RECEIVED 1 TO 1.5
INCHES OF RAIN LAST NIGHT. NORTHERN AREAS OF THE WATCH HAVE
RECEIVED 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL TODAY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1
TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS.
WIDESPREAD RAIN TOTALS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, NORTHEAST
ALABAMA, NORTHWEST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA,
BIBB, BLOUNT, CHILTON, COOSA, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, PERRY,
SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND WALKER. IN EAST CENTRAL
ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, RANDOLPH, AND
TALLAPOOSA. IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA, CHEROKEE AND ETOWAH. IN
NORTHWEST ALABAMA, MARION AND WINSTON. IN WEST CENTRAL
ALABAMA, FAYETTE, GREENE, HALE, LAMAR, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND
TUSCALOOSA.
* THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
* SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS MAY PRODUCE RAINFALL TOTALS
OF ONE AND THREE INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER TOTALS IN A SHORT
PERIOD OF TIME.
* WITH THE SATURATED SOILS ALREADY IN PLACE, EVEN AN INCH OF
RAIN MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. USE CAUTION WHILE
DRIVING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Opelika's Haley Sanders (24) goes up for a layup during the Opelika vs. Dothan girls Class 6A Regional Finals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY – The Opelika Lady Bulldogs found themselves in a tied contest at halftime Tuesday with a spot in the Class 6A state semifinals on the line. Although the pressure was mounting, the Lady Bulldogs came up big and took care of business.
Opelika came out of the halftime break ready to play and reeled off 20 third-quarter points on its way to a 67-51 victory over Dothan. The victory for the Lady Bulldogs gave them the Class 6A Southeast Regional title and punched their ticket to the state semifinals for the third straight season.
Opelika (27-6) will face Hazel Green at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex.
FINAL: Opelika girls defeat Dothan 67-51. The Lady Bulldogs are headed to the Class 6A state semifinals for the third straight season pic.twitter.com/IepDBPJcij
"I thought we just fought through some adversity. They hit some shots and kind of took the wind out of sails, but we kept fighting," Opelika coach Devin Booth said. "We stepped up and boxed out. Haley Sanders did a great job on the boards just being kind of loose and leading the way for us today.
"We got a few steals and some layups, and I think that settled us down."
Haley Sanders led the way for Opelika in the first half with 15 points, and she quickly tacked on two more in the third quarter by opening the period with a steal and a layup to put her side up two points.
Sanders’ teammates soon chipped in to extend the lead, as Kaitlyn Bryant added a layup and Ananda Hughley delivered a put-back to put the Lady Bulldogs up 36-30 with 5:15 left in the third.
Dothan (23-6) added one basket courtesy Aukenviah Wilson before Sanders added a layup to put Opelika ahead by six.
Wilson and Opelika’s Claire Worth traded 3-pointers — with Wilson hitting two in that time — to leave the Lady Bulldogs’ lead at 41-38 with 2:11 still in the third.
From that point, Worth added a pair of free throws, La’Dajah Huguley had a coast-to-coast layup and Sanders delivered three points the old-fashioned way to cap off a 7-2 run at the end of the quarter to hand Opelika an eight-point lead going into the fourth.
Sanders' contributions did not go unnoticed by Booth, who said the sophomore did everything she needed to in order for Opelika to have a chance.
"She just stepped up," Booth said. "She had 17 rebounds and 30 points. She scored around the basket, finished her shots, ran the floor. We assigned her to guard (Alexis Hudgens). She's a great player, and I thought Haley did a good job today on her."
Dothan did its best to chip away at Opelika’s lead in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Wolves never got closer than seven points to the Lady Bulldogs’ lead. By the time Worth added a 3-pointer — her second of the afternoon — with 3:34 to go, the Lady Bulldogs led by 15.
Sanders said knowing the Lady Wolves were dangerous when playing from behind forced her to keep her foot on the throttle even when Opelika had completely taken over.
"My thought was just, 'Keep pushing,'" Sanders said. "They're really known for coming back when they're down. They don't give up. All my goal was was to just keep pushing until the game was over."
Sanders' 30 points was a game-high and led to her being named the Regional Tournament MVP. Bryant and Hughley were also named to the All-Tournament team after Bryant contributed 12 points and Hughley scored 10.
Opelika capped off the game with 19 points in the final quarter. It was a welcomed close to the action by the Lady Bulldogs, which seemed in danger of losing track of the Lady Wolves before halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs seemed to be falling out of contention in the first half of action before Sanders and her teammates kicked the offense up a notch.
Dothan led 21-14 with 6:23 left in the first half after consecutive 3-pointers by Brianna Reese, Alexis Hudgens and Aukenviah Wilson before Opelika regrouped in a big way. Sanders started the charge back with a steal and layup to cut the Lady Wolves’ lead to five before adding a put-back basket 45 seconds later to cut Dothan’s advantage down to 21-20.
Sanders went to the free-throw line nearly a minute later and drilled both free throws to put Opelika back on top. The two teams traded the lead three more times before going to the locker room at halftime with the game tied 28-28.
Thanks to the play of Sanders and her teammates, Opelika is once again headed to Birmingham. For Booth, the consecutive runs to the Final Four are a testament to the program, especially this year's four-player senior class.
"Their freshman year, we lost in the semifinal of the regionals, and they really just went to work and set a goal that that's where they wanted to be," Booth said. "Every year, we've progressed a little bit more. That just shows how much leadership they've put into it and how much hard work they've done in the summers, throughout all the offseason and during the season. They just continue to get better. They're just fighters."
Booth's Lady Bulldogs now face the tough task of playing Hazel Green, a team that has won the past two 6A state championships and beat Opelika 55-31 for the title last March.
Although the challenge ahead is a considerable one, Sanders welcomed the idea of once again facing the Lady Trojans with everything on the line.
"I'm excited about playing Hazel Green again," Sanders said. "I've been waiting to play them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.