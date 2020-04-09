Like so many local softball players, Opelika catcher Dreamer Denmark had her senior season cut short due to the coronavirus. Fortunately for Denmark, she has secured a spot to play the game at the next level.
Denmark accepted an offer to walk on at Alabama A&M on Monday. The decision was an easy one for Denmark, who received an academic scholarship offer from the school and will be joining cousin and Tallassee pitcher Sinclar Cole on the Bulldogs’ squad.
“It was just all about the experience when I went up there. They’re really welcoming,” Denmark said. “It actually gives me another run since our high school season got cut short. It gives me a better chance to showcase my talents.”
Denmark became Opelika’s full-time catcher in 2019 and was poised for a big season at and behind the plate. She threw out two base runners in eight games of action and was a determined batter, hitting .524 with 11 hits, one home run and 10 RBIs in that stretch. Denmark’s play helped her lead Opelika in most offensive categories.
Opelika coach Randy Belyeu took over during the summer, and he pointed out that Denmark told him early on she was willing to play whatever position he needed her at. Her skill hitting third in the lineup and her leadership in the dugout were much-needed on a Lady Bulldogs’ team that often played five freshmen among the nine-woman lineup.
“Academically, she’s going to handle everything they throw at her because she’s a pretty smart kid. As far as the athletics side of it, they won’t find a better one. She’s very athletic and a very good hitter,” Belyeu said. “She wasn’t a real rah-rah leader, but you could tell when she spoke most of the kids’ heads snapped and they looked to her. She just had a presence.”
Denmark said her senior season with an awesome one, and she called this year’s team the best group she had ever played with. She said she saw plenty of promise among the underclasswomen, and their efforts even at an early age has her hopeful about the future.
Their play together was part of what made the season’s abrupt ending so hard for Denmark.
“Me, the other seniors and the rest of the team at Opelika, I pretty much feel like everybody in the whole entire world had gotten hit by it because it was just so unexpected,” Denmark said. “We contacted a few girls and talked about it. It was kind of hard. We all shed a few tears. I felt like it would be OK because we’ll all get a new chance to play or maybe in the future be a coach and coach softball, you know?”
Although Denmark’s time at Opelika is now over, she remains excited about what’s to come. She said she’s most excited about the college experience at Alabama A&M and experiencing new things outside of what she did in high school. She admitted she is somewhat nervous about moving on to a new team, but she may very well use the advice she gave her freshmen teammates throughout this season: just breathe.
Denmark was in the midst of a strong senior season that unfortunately ended far too soon. Although its close was not what she expected, it didn’t put a damper on how special her high school experience really was.
“For me, it meant new experiences, new people and just becoming part of a great family,” Denmark said about playing at Opelika. “Being part of the Bulldog program playing softball meant being a part of a family that loves you no matter what.”
