When Opelika freshman pitcher McKay Yountz stepped into the circle against Alabama Christian Academy on Monday, she saw the defending Class 4A state champions staring back at her. Despite the pressure and despite the opposing talent, Yountz had the Lady Bulldogs in the fight all the way to the end.
Yountz showed little hesitation against ACA, giving up just five hits and two runs while striking out 10 in Opelika’s 2-1 loss to the Lady Eagles. Yountz’s strong performance was met on the other side by Rose Costanza, who also notched 10 strikeouts and gave up no earned runs.
“I felt like I really had people backing me up this game. We’ve really improved since our first game for sure. We held up a team that’s won state, which is very good,” Yountz said. “I felt like our hitting needs some work, but I felt like our defense has gotten a lot better.”
Opelika (0-6) was in the driver’s seat through five innings thanks to the play of Yountz, who had held ACA scoreless and also scored the game’s only run on a throwing error. Come the sixth inning, however, the Eagles’ big bats went to work.
After Yountz recorded her seventh strikeout of the night to open the sixth, Haley Ingram and Monica Willingham stepped in and delivered back-to-back solo home runs to quickly take ACA from trailing to leading. Yountz didn’t let the consecutive blasts bother her much and got out of the potentially disastrous inning thanks to a base runner caught stealing at second and another strikeout.
Following the two home runs, Yountz only gave up one more hit in the game.
The Lady Bulldogs’ scattered four hits through the seven innings and saw their lone run come across the plate in the fourth. Opelika had its share of scoring opportunities, but nine runners left on base proved far too costly in a one-run contest.
“Little things made the difference. That’s the defending 4A state champs, and they only lost one player from last year. We competed, and we had them. To be honest with you, we should have won,” Opelika coach Randy Belyeu said. “The two home runs — (McKay) only missed two pitches all night, and that was those. She pitched her butt off. We get a runner on second and third and nobody out, we’ve got to score a run and just put the ball down. It’s because we’re young.
“Man, they played great. We had two good catches in the outfield, played solid defense and (McKay) pitched great. I’m proud of them.”
Offensively, Nylen Thomas had the biggest impact for Opelika by going 2-for-4. The team’s other two hits came courtesy efforts from Yountz and Libby Gaberlavage.
Although the strong showing Monday ended with a loss, Belyeu remained optimistic with his team afterward. The first-year Opelika coach threw a daunting schedule at his team this spring, and even though the Lady Bulldogs are still seeking their first win the future looks bright.
Belyeu challenged his team after the final out to keep battling in the games to come. As far as Yountz is concerned, Monday’s game showed the Lady Bulldogs they have what it takes to compete.
“This will really motivate us, to know that we could have beaten a state champion and that we do have the potential to do better in the future,” Yountz said. “It will really give us confidence in the next few games and throughout the season. I really think we’ll improve throughout the season.”
