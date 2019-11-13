Not long after starting to swim at 8 years old, Opelika's Bradi Jones began dreaming of doing it at the collegiate level one day. On Wednesday, Jones' aspirations drew one step closer to coming true.
Jones signed her letter of intent to swim at Arkansas in a ceremony at Opelika High School on Wednesday morning. Jones' decision comes after she verbally committed to the Razorbacks in July.
"It's a really big accomplishment for me. It's something that I've always wanted to do since I've started this sport," Jones said. "It's the sport I've always loved. To be able to sign and get to compete at the next level is something I'm really looking forward to."
Opelika’s Bradi Jones (@bradijones) makes it official: she’s going to be a Razorback 🏊🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/H3PdhoxHO1— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) November 13, 2019
Jones was initially drawn to Arkansas after visiting the campus in Fayetteville in May. She credited the school for feeling like home, and her experience convinced her it was the place where she could become a better swimmer and eventually reach her personal goals in the sport.
Based on the crowd that gathered Wednesday, those who know Jones best agree. Nearly every one of Jones' family and friends in attendance donned Arkansas gear for the special occasion in an effort to stand behind her on the momentous day.
"It means a lot. I definitely can't do it without their support," Jones said. "I just really appreciate their support."
While Arkansas is a ways away from Opelika, it's not hard to understand how Jones popped up on the Razorbacks' radar.
Jones has been a standout swimmer during her time at Opelika. She put together a strong performance at the AHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Auburn last December, taking third place in the 100-yard breaststroke. She also swam a leg of the team’s 200 free style relay and helped Opelika take sixth in the event.
Jones also took first place in the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the 2019 Southeastern Short Course Championships in Huntsville in February.
Jones still has one trip to the state championships to go, and she's eager to walk away with a first-place finish this time around. She'll follow that meet the next week with a trip to Georgia Tech, where she will compete in junior nationals for her first national meet.
Wednesday might have been a day to celebrate Jones' future in swimming, but it was also a chance to celebrate the future of the sport in the Opelika area as well.
As much as signing with Arkansas meant to Jones, she took as much joy in knowing she can be the standard that other local swimmers look to if they hope to follow in her footsteps.
"(Swimming is) not big around here," Jones said. "It just means a lot that I can be kind of the first person from here to set an example so they can look at me and know they're capable of doing stuff like that, too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.