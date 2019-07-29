As a kicker, Opelika rising senior Marshall Meyers knows what high-pressure situations are all about.
Meyers not only welcomes stepping on the field when the game is on the line, but he embraces it. He considers himself as someone who thrives in the moment, like the time he threw his hands up in the air to get an away crowd riled up during a road game last season.
It’s one thing to talk about being able to handle a crucial moment and another to back it up. About a month ago, Meyers did just that in a situation that could have made or broke his future.
Meyers was one of several kickers who participated in a field-goal kicking competition at Auburn University with a chance to show off for some of the Tigers’ coaches. Meyers and the other participants were tasked with field-goal attempts from 35 yards out all the way to 50. At that point, the top four kickers would compete with longer field goals to determine the winner.
Meyers was the only kicker to hit his first five field goals, putting him safely in the top four. At that point, the top kickers were told to wait — Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, special teams coordinator Larry Porter and special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge were on their way.
Despite the high-pressure situation, Meyers didn’t flinch. He drilled a 53-yard field goal while Malzahn and Co. were watching, although he later missed a 55-yard attempt to take second place.
“For me, I didn't really see it as pressure. I like the pressure,” Meyers said. “Afterwards, I went up to (the Auburn coaches), and they approached me as well about a possible walk-on position. To what extent, I don't know. I would absolutely love for that to happen.
“Auburn is my dream school. That's what I would definitely want to pursue as well as being a student at Auburn.”
Meyers acted like a natural-born kicker when he showed out at Auburn. That, however, was far from the case.
Meyers was a soccer player by trade when he and his family moved to Opelika, but Bulldogs head coach Erik Speakman quickly began recruiting Meyers to join the football team prior to the 2018 season. Meyers soon settled into his new role and opened the Bulldogs’ 2018 campaign by kicking a touchback against Callaway.
Meyers remembers two distinct moments from that opening kickoff.
“To be honest, I remember getting hit about four seconds afterwards. A guy kind of blindsided me, but that's OK,” Meyers said. “To be honest, I lined up and prayed to God. I just said, 'You better help me. I need this to go through the end zone.' Thankfully, it did.”
Meyers finished his first season of football with 47 kickoffs, 12 touchbacks and an average of 51 yards per kick, putting each one at about the opponent’s 9-yard line. Additionally, he was 4-of-5 on field goals with a long of 39 yards.
Meyers has gotten stronger in his first full offseason with the Bulldogs, which has Speakman expecting consistent touchbacks and even better accuracy with field goals this year. Speakman is eager to make the most of Meyers’ ability, which has led the head coach to experiment with different kickoff looks in order to make the most out of the talented kicker.
“His accuracy has gotten a lot better as he's learned to kick a football,” Speakman said of Meyers. “The funny thing about him is he didn't even know how to kick off a tee. Most kickers learn kicking off a tee. Well, we put the block down on field goals one day, and it was messing him up. He said, 'Can we just move that thing?' He kicks off the ground because that's all he's ever done soccer wise.
“It's a lot of fun. He's had a good time playing, and we've enjoyed having him on the team.”
Speakman anticipates Meyers handling field goal and kickoff duties while teammate Baker Rowton takes care of the extra-point attempts.
Thanks to their tough schedule, the Bulldogs will likely find themselves in some big moments where Meyers needs to make a play. Although he’s still new to football, he’s already proven himself more than capable of handling the challenge.
“I have felt like I've thrived under the lights and with all the pressure, especially being the kicker and being the only one out there doing a lot of the action,” Meyers said. “I feel like it just honestly makes me perform better.”