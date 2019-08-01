After a long recruiting process, Opelika safety Jaylen Stinson is bound to be a Boilermaker.
COMMITTED 🚂❗️ #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/RAqS5W2EkA— Jaylen Stinson (@Jay1enS) August 1, 2019
Stinson announced his commitment to Purdue on Thursday. The 5-foot-8, 160 pound Stinson becomes the Boilermakers’ 16th commit in the Class of 2020.
Stinson had 11 other scholarship offers from schools such as Duke, Louisville, Nebraska and Troy.
“It just felt like everything they were telling me was true, and they were being honest about everything. They just showed the most love out of everybody,” Stinson said. “(Head coach Jeff) Brohm, he made me believe that they're on the come-up. (Cornerbacks coach Greg) Brown, he's been recruiting me since he was at Auburn. I just really believe in what they've got going on.”
Stinson is considered a three-star athlete, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 35th-best player in the state’s rising senior class and the 48th-best athlete in the nation.
Stinson said the Purdue coaches convinced him when he visited the campus at West Lafayette, Indiana, on June 16. He said he immediately felt at home there, and the coaches told him everything he needed to hear when it came to making a decision.
Stinson, who has gotten looks at receiver and defensive back from various schools, expects to play nickelback and be a return man for the Boilermakers. The thought of playing defense in the Big Ten Conference excites Stinson, who’s made his name locally thanks to his play on that side of the ball.
“I've played defense my whole life, and I feel like I can get fit right in with their defense and the way they play,” Stinson said. “I'm ready.”
Stinson was a star at safety for the Bulldogs in 2018, recording 66 total tackles – 50 solo – along with two tackles for loss. He also contributed from time to time at receiver, which included an 80-yard touchdown reception against rival Auburn High on Aug. 31.
Stinson’s play earned him second team All-State and first team All-Area honors. He was recently named one of the Opelika-Auburn News’ Super 8 Seniors for the 2019 football season.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman pointed out Stinson has filled a number of roles for the Bulldogs, including safety, receiver, punt returner, kick returner and punter. Stinson has consistently been a player Speakman and the Opelika coaching staff could count on, and his play at Opelika has led to opportunities like the one at Purdue.
“(Purdue is) getting a great person, a great student-athlete and an extremely hard worker. He's always a guy who's up here in the weight room putting in his time,” Speakman said of Stinson. “You never have to worry about him giving his best on any play. He's going to play everything 100 percent. Usually when one of your best players always plays hard, it kind of brings everybody else along.”
Stinson said it was important to him to make a decision before the start of his senior season. Now that he’s all in on joining the Boilermakers, Stinson’s main focus is leading the Bulldogs to a deep playoff run this fall.
“I'm very excited,” Stinson said of his upcoming season. “I've got one more year left. We've got to go out with a bang, and I feel like we've got a good opportunity to do that.”