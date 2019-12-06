In a game featuring plenty of wild plays and incredible moments, the Oxford Yellow Jackets never flinched even as the seconds on the clock wound down with the score in Spanish Fort’s favor. As nerve-wracking as it was, the Yellow Jackets’ determination ultimately paid off.
Oxford got the last laugh in the Class 6A state championship game Friday night, as running back Trequon Fegans’ 3-yard touchdown run and kicker Andrew Warhurst’s extra point with 23 seconds remaining gave the Yellow Jackets the 14-13 victory over the Toros.
Fegans’ touchdown capped off an incredible fourth quarter on both sides that featured a near-Kick Six by Spanish Fort, a bizarre turnover on downs by Oxford and a fumble by the Toros that ended their hopes of pulling off some late heroics.
Oxford (14-1, 5-1) had been stopped short on a 4th-and-1 run on the Spanish Fort 14-yard line with 2:42 to go, but the Yellow Jackets’ defense didn’t panic and held the Toros back to force a punt one minute and eight seconds of game play later.
The defensive stand and the punt left the Yellow Jackets’ offense standing on the Spanish Fort 43-yard line in need of six points to tie and seven to win the program’s first state championship since 1993.
With starting quarterback Trey Higgins sidelined due to injury, backup X’Zavian Britt led the offense and did his part to keep the Yellow Jackets’ dreams alive. After consecutive runs of 24 and eight yards got Oxford to the 7-yard line, Britt threw the ball to the back of the end zone, where the Toros were hit with a defensive pass-interference penalty.
With the ball now resting at the 3-yard line, Fegans got the hand-off to his right then aimed for the corner of the end zone, where he eluded one would-be tackler and held the ball out to tie the game 13-13 with 23 seconds still showing on the clock.
After Spanish Fort (9-5, 5-3) was hit for encroachment on the initial extra-point attempt, Warhurst’s kick proved true to put the Yellow Jackets back on top.
Spanish Fort still had a chance to manufacture the wildest play of the night, but that fell apart on the ensuing kickoff. The Toros muffed the return, at which point Oxford’s Tavares Elston landed on the ball and sealed Spanish Fort’s fate.
Oxford’s last-second comeback capped off an incredible fourth quarter that truly took off with a spectacular special teams play by Spanish Fort.
Both teams found themselves tied 7-7 before Oxford lined up for the potential go-ahead field goal with about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the action. The Toros got a hand on the football, which sent it wobbling toward the goal line before Gaffney made the bold move of picking it up and racing to his left.
Gaffney’s gamble quickly paid off, as the Toros set up blocks for him down the sideline to help escort the junior toward the end zone. As he neared the goal line, a persistent Yellow Jacket hit him at the 2-yard line to end his mad dash just short of seven points.
The Oxford defenders were determined to hold the Toros out of the end zone after the blocked-kick return, and they did their best and forced a 4th-and-goal on their 1-yard line. Abrams-Draine pushed forward to try and break the goal line before the ball was dislodged, which sent it toward the left side of the end zone.
In one of the most heads-up plays of McGowan’s career, the senior spotted the loose ball and fell on top of it for the unlikeliest touchdown in his time as the Toros. Spanish Fort missed the extra point, leaving the team’s lead at 13-7 with 6:12 to go in the game.
As crazy as Spanish Fort’s go-ahead scoring drive was, Oxford followed it with a possession that was comparably hard to comprehend.
The Yellow Jackets showed little concern with time still on their side as they began piling up yardage left and right in search of the go-ahead score. Oxford got as far as the Spanish Fort 14-yard line before the Toros stuffed the Yellow Jackets on third and fourth down.
The stop on the fourth-down run was particularly stressful for both sides, as Oxford challenged the original spot and won the challenge only for the ball to still be short of the line to gain. The Spanish Fort side of Jordan-Hare Stadium let out a unified yell at the official’s announcement, unaware of the fact the Yellow Jackets weren’t done fighting just yet.
The unforgettable fourth quarter sealed a game that was competitive yet slow-paced in the early goings.
The game remain deadlocked 0-0 from the opening kickoff until 2:05 to go in the second quarter when Oxford finally turned a field-position battle into points.
After forcing a Spanish Fort from deep in Toros’ territory, the Yellow Jackets diligently worked their way from the Spanish Fort 36-yard line toward the goal line. Oxford running back Jonovan Carlile cashed in on his ninth carry of the night, taking the ball on a 13-yard touchdown run to put the Yellow Jackets on top 7-0.
Carlile ended the night with 18 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown.
Both defenses held serve well into the third quarter until Spanish Fort finally strung enough plays together to find the end zone.
Toros quarterback Kris Abrams-Draine and running back Johnny Morris led the offense from their own 38-yard line deep into Yellow Jacket territory. After a great tackle in the backfield left Spanish Fort with a 3rd-and-13, the run-first Abrams-Draine faked a hand-off to Morris, backed up then fired to his right at Morris, who got behind the Oxford defense and made the catch for a 15-yard score.
Morris’ touchdown reception left the game tied 7-7 with exactly three minutes left in the third quarter.
Oxford 14, Spanish Fort 13
OXF — 0 7 7 — 14
SPF — 0 0 7 6 — 13
2nd Quarter
OXF — Jonovan Carlisle 13-yard run (XP good), 2:05
3rd Quarter
SPF — Johnny Morris 15-yard reception from Kris Abrams-Draine (XP good), 3:00
4th Quarter
SPF — Travis McGowan fumble recovery in end zone (XP no good), 6:12
OXF — Trequon Fegans 3-yard run (XP good), 0:23
