Champions are built in the offseason. So are All-Americans apparently.
Auburn High’s Dylan Pearson saw his wrestling career take a dramatic turn in the time between his sophomore season at Auburn High and his junior season.
Pearson was already a tremendously talented wrestler his sophomore season. He advanced to the state semifinals at 152 pounds and even had a late lead in the semifinals before surrendering a takedown and falling to third place.
“That match (created) my junior and senior years,” Pearson said.
Most would have been satisfied with a spot on the podium as a sophomore and looked forward to a future state championship if he was a bit luckier as a junior or a senior. That simply wasn’t going to be Pearson’s mindset though.
He was determined to not allow luck to play any factor and set his sights on becoming an unbeatable wrestler for Alabama’s 7A classification. As a junior, Pearson returned to the mat with the attitude that he wouldn’t accept anything less than the top spot on that state podium and 30 more pounds of muscle.
“My coaches were very supportive for me at that time,” Pearson said. “They told me to keep working and it would come to me. And my 11th grade year, it did.”
As a 182-pound wrestler, Pearson rolled through the competition and went 33-0 as a junior with a pair of pins and a major decision at the state championships.
He didn’t drop off as a senior either with 36-0 record and even more dominant run through the state championships with three-straight first-period pins.
“The attitude that Dylan has in the room is one that you wish every person had,” Auburn coach Bo Bailey said. “While he is a fierce competitor and really wants to win and all that great stuff, he is so relaxed.
“We used to joke around that it is almost like the whole time he is out there, he is thinking about what he is going to do after the match. He is very Zen-like when he is out there.”
After winning his final 71 matches of his career, Pearson will walk away from the sport on top as he will further his education at Auburn University, where no wrestling team exists.
That doesn’t mean the sport of wrestling was done with Pearson though as he has received several high-profile honors since the end of the season. The latest is being named an Honorable Mention All-American by Wrestling USA.
“I never thought I’d be in the running for All-American or anything like that,” Pearson said. “I was always trying for state championship. I never thought I be considered for this, but it is awesome to be recognized.”
Pearson is the only wrestler in Alabama to earn a spot amongst the Wrestling USA All-Americans. In a sport dominated by the Midwest, Pearson is the only wrestler from Alabama, Mississippi or Georgia to earn All-American status.
“Alabama isn’t really known for wrestling and I’m glad that I can bring something that people will notice throughout Alabama,” Pearson said.
To symbolize him stepping away from the sport, Pearson left his shoes on the mat following his 2020 state championship. He is certainly not walking away from the Auburn wrestling program completely though.
Bailey, the new head coach, says the invitation to the Tiger wrestling room is always open for Pearson. Pearson says he looks forward to taking advantage of that and helping the next generation of Tiger wrestlers.
“There is just so much potential there that I feel like I can be a part of, help coach and get the whole team to be a state championship team,” Pearson said.
