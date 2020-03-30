Central third baseman Shelby Newsome envisioned winning the last game of her senior year and leaving Phenix City in style. The Lady Red Devils did come out on top in Newsome’s final game, but the circumstances proved far from what Newsome could have ever imagined.
Newsome and Central’s four other seniors found out Thursday that the team’s 2-1 victory over Prattville Christian Academy on March 14 was their final game as Lady Red Devils. Alabama state superintendent Eric Mackey announced no more spring high school sporting events will take place during a press conference with governor Kay Ivey regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Mackey’s announcement ended a nearly-two week case of waiting and wishing for baseball and softball players like Newsome as well as their coaches. Now, they’re left with memories of the games they did get to play and thoughts of what could have been.
“We had a lot of time to process it, but nothing was really like the moment that we heard because you never picture your season ending that way. You always picture it on a field holding a map or something like that, but we didn’t really get the chance to do that,” said Newsome, who was the top hitter on a 15-3 Central squad. “Not knowing was definitely worse than knowing, but also during that time we didn’t know we still had hope. We went out, did our own thing, practiced and stayed in shape like we were supposed to.
“Now that we know it’s not coming back, it’s a little different.”
What might have been
Newsome was one of several Central players who had earned valuable playing time as underclassmen, and the group pointed to 2020 as the year they would chase a championship. The sentiment was much the same at Tallassee, where the Lady Tigers had already been anointed as the team to beat.
The Lady Tigers held the No. 1 spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings for Class 5A from its very first poll and proved they were worthy with a 15-1 start. Tallassee coach Pat Love saw a team with seven seniors gell together and overcome a season-ending injury for star hitter Chloe Baynes in the third inning of the season opener to establish themselves as their classification’s team to beat.
Just as quickly as they got going, the season was over.
“It was devastating to me and devastating to the girls. It kind of left me speechless when they did it,” Love said. “I know they’ve got the safety of everybody as the No. 1 thing in mind, but I hate that it happened. I hate it for the seniors we’ve got. We’ve got a big senior class. It was devastating to them.”
Moving on
Love talked about how his players continued working on their own once play was halted, which was a common thread for the baseball and softball players throughout the state.
Central-Phenix City second baseman Cole Kehoe and his teammates may not have been able to play together following their win over Saraland on March 14, but they didn’t use the unexpected break as a vacation. Kehoe, the son of Central coach AJ Kehoe, kept busy working out in the garage and getting in some long-toss sessions in nearby parking lots.
Kehoe was like so many players who was holding out hope that eventually the 2020 season would get back on track. Unfortunately, that was not the case.
“It was extremely difficult. Knowing the work that we had put in since August, it is tough not being able to go out and compete with your teammates with ‘Central’ across your chest,” said Kehoe, who is a junior at Central. “I feel the worst for our seniors who have poured so much into this program the past six years.”
As difficult as it was for the players to comprehend the news, their coaches struggled just as much in comforting them in the aftermath.
Valley baseball coach Patrick Shivers said he was doing yard work with his wife when he heard the news, and he thought about how devastated he would have been had it happened when he played at Beulah. Shivers then called the Rams’ six seniors to talk through the situation and to comfort them now that their high school careers were over with the team holding a 7-4 record.
“Those were some tough conversations. They were tough phone calls to make. Some of them were a little tougher than others. There were some tears shed for sure,” Shivers said. “When I called those seniors, I said, ‘I want you to know that I appreciate everything you did for me and for the program, but at the end of the day I want you to know you were more than just a player for me. I care about you, I love you and I want you to know I hope your future is bright. I know it will be as long as you keep doing the things that were instilled in you from your parents, from me and everybody else.
“That’s what I want them to take away from it — you never know what life has in store for you. You’ve got to keep living, you’ve got to keep fighting and you’ve got to keep moving forward.”
Shivers was one of several coaches who said they want their players to use this situation as an example that nothing is guaranteed in life. He said he routinely talked to his players about treating every practice and every game like it was their last; whether they took those words to heart or not, they proved to be worthwhile ones.
Perhaps no baseball program had a more appropriate understanding of the situation than Beauregard, which dealt with an unfathomable tragedy last March when a tornado devastated the community and left 23 people dead. Beauregard coach Seth Nolen wasn’t at the school then, but since joining the team in July he’s learned all about what his players went through and how they’ve helped the community heal.
Nolen explained Thursday’s news was hard to swallow, and some of his players took it especially hard. Still, he saw several Hornets players take the proper perspective as the country continues to try and contain a growing health pandemic.
“There was a lot of raw emotion from kids that you don’t get a whole lot from until something they love is taken from them. Fortunately, it was just baseball. Like I told a bunch of them, it could be a lot worse,” Nolen said. “Especially here at Beauregard, they understand that after last year with the tornadoes and everything. I think they understood it a little bit better than most.
“Yeah, it’s awful and we hate that the baseball season got taken from us, but in the grand scheme of things we lost some baseball games. It could have been a whole lot worse.”
