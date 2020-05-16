Fifteen local boys and 14 girls were selected to the All-State boys and girls soccer teams put together by the soccer coaches association. The 29 players were selected from three area high schools: Auburn High, Opelika and Smiths Station.
On the boys team, Connor Barron was the lone local player selected to the first team squad. Auburn’s senior keeper — who will play collegiately at Lee University in Tennessee — had teammates Cade Edwards, Liam Bitan, Mitchell DeWeese, Storm Reif and Aidan Heaton selected to the honorable mention squad.
“It means a lot truly. It’s something I’ve always strived to be. I know many of the guys on the team through experience over time. It’s a huge accomplishment in my mind to be considered one of the best alongside them,” Barron said. “We were buzzing and ready to win and put it all on the line. It was my senior year, and for quite a few others their senior year as well. We wanted to leave our legacy on the field.”
For Edwards, getting to share the honor with so many teammates made it a special occasion.
“I think it was pretty cool seeing some of my teammates knowing they have worked for this for a while. I’m glad some of my friends from the girls’ team made it too because they deserved it,” said Edwards, a freshman at Auburn. “I’m very excited. I can’t wait to get in the swing of things with my guys and hopefully have a good season ahead of us.”
The rest of the boys’ honorable mention team had plenty of other local players represented. Opelika’s Charlie Garcia, Landon Faison, Tykell Jones, Caleb Rujana, Alberto Cordova and Ethan Soupthanthong were named to the team, while Smiths Station had Tyler Suggs, Cam Burnett and Aidan Heaton.
For Faison, being selected and seeing five of his teammates also honored made the moment a truly memorable one.
“It means a lot to me. It shows that my hard work preparing for and playing this season did not go unnoticed,” Faison said. “(Having six Opelika players chosen) proves that we had a great team with great players and a great coach leading us.”
On the girls’ side, Smiths Station’s Shelby Watkins was the lone local player selected to the either the first or second team. Watkins earned second-team status in her senior year and saw teammates Deseray Stone, Sarah Bruce and Emma Tapia all selected to the honorable mention squad.
Watkins only played two seasons at Smiths Station after transferring from Central-Phenix City, but her experience in that time ensured she would be a Panther for life.
“(Being selected) means a lot to me. I worked really hard to try and live up to the other Smiths Station goalkeepers of the past because they were all amazing goalkeepers,” Watkins said. “It was such a good feeling to know that there were so many people behind me in everything I did academically and athletically. It’s meant so much to me to be a Panther.”
Maddie Thompson, Ellie Hammer, Destiny Thompson, Camilia Earles and McKinnon Young represented Auburn on the honorable mention squad. Additionally, Abby Noon, Molly Randolph, Erica Matthews, Amiya Brown and Kaitlyn Goodman represented Opelika on the honorable mention team.
For Thompson, her selection served as a bright spot on an enjoyable freshman season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It really means a lot to me,” Thompson said about being selected. “I’m really thankful for my coach, coach Bill (Ferguson). He’s really helped me a lot this season in developing as a soccer player and as a person. My teammates, too.
“I love all my teammates and all the boys on the varsity team. We’re all working really hard. I’m really proud of everyone. We’re really a family on varsity.”
Below are the All-State teams in their entirety.
BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE
First Team
Name, School, Year, Position
Sam Bauder, Hoover, Sr., F
Josh Manganaris, Guntersville, Sr., F
Sam Mazariegos, Enterprise, Sr., F
Daniel Morris, Florence, Sr., F
Tyrell Price, Chilton County, Sr., F
Justin Alcantara, Bob Jones, Sr., MF
Pirmin Blattmann, Mountain Brook, Sr., MF
Jacob Delange, Davidson, Sr., MF
Isaac Franklin, Southside-Gadsden, Sr., MF
Andrew Messier, Chelsea, Sr., MF
Bailey Morman, Briarwood, Sr., MF
Tony Shaw, Vestavia, Sr., MF
Charles Bridges, McGill-Toolen, Sr., D
Alex Holt, Vestavia, Sr., D
Carter Mock, Hoover, Sr., D
Caleb Pruett, Huntsville, Sr., D
James Tozzi, Indian Springs, Sr., D
Richard Ujueta, Hoover, Sr., D
Ryan Webb, Oak Mountain, Sr., D
Connor Barron, Auburn, Sr., K
Mekhi Dimbo, Thompson, Sr., K
Ty Turner, Bayside Academy, Sr., K
Large School (6A-7A) Coach of the Year: Kevin DeLange, Davidson
Small School (1A-5A) Coach of the Year: Zach Ross, Guntersville
Private School Coach of the Year: Alex Tomlinson, Randolph
Second Team
Reese Burkhardt, Andalusia, Sr., F
Jai'Shawn Cattling, Westbrook Christian, Sr., F
Bowen David, UMS-Wright, Sr., F
Kagoma Egide, Davidson, Sr., F
David Garcia, Baldwin County, Sr., F
Jackson Nabors, Indian Springs, So, F
Tyrique Davis, Thompson, Sr., MF
Ernesto Delgado, West Morgan, Sr., MF
Dakota Glasgow, Guntersville, Sr., MF
Luis Lopez, Pelham, Sr., MF
Franklin Perez, Sylacauga, So, MF
Chris Soto, Pinson Valley, Sr., MF
Dylan Steely, Hoover, Jr., MF
Grant Grissom, Briarwood, Sr., D
Seth Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., D
Cooper Neal, Chelsea, Sr., D
Arya Patel, Dothan, Sr., D
Wilson Rhodes, Oak Mountain, Jr, D
Garrett Wood, Florence, Sr., D
Joseph Gage, Chelsea, Sr., K
Chase Puryear, Florence, Sr., K
Richard Garc Xavier, Baker, Sr., K
Honorable Mention
Forwards
Ben Buchanan, Huntsville, Sr.
Braxton Buckner, John Carroll, Sr.
Callan Cadille, Montgomery Catholic, Fr.
Juan Cano, Russellville, So.
Aidan Cleary, Grissom, Sr.
Trey Clements, Bayside Academy, Jr.
Caleb Conner, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
Teal Corte, Bayside Academy, Jr.
Otto D'Agostino, Homewood, Sr.
Jeremy Del Angel, St. Michael, Sr.
Joseph Delgado, West Morgan, So.
Jaime Diaz, Helena, Jr.
Cade Edwards, Auburn, Fr.
Logan Edwards, Spain Park, Jr.
Sean Edwards, Hazel Green, Sr.
Larry Estrada, Montevallo, Sr.
Matthew Farhat, Madison Academy, Jr.
Manuel Felipe, Tanner, So.
Tyler Frith, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
Edy Gael, Davidson, Jr.
Ethan Gann, Guntersville, Sr.
Charlie Garcia, Opelika, Sr.
Gideon Garcia, Faith Academy, So.
Adan Gonzalez, Athens, Fr.
Jeison Gonzalez, Pelham, Jr.
Thomas Gulledge, Daphne, Sr.
Kaleb Hagood, Madison County, Jr.
Ricky Hernandez-Sexton, St. Luke's, So.
Santiago Herrera, McAdory, Sr.
Miguel Jaimes, Fultondale, Sr.
Shane James, West Limestone, Sr.
Kaleb Jowers, Spain Park, So.
Brice Knotts, St. Luke's, Jr.
Kevin Laby, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
Houston Likens, Westminster-Oak Mtn, So.
Anthony Lucas, Crossville, Jr.
Vicente Machic, Russellville, So.
Zach Martin, Oak Mountain, So.
Dashaun McDonald, Huntsville, Jr.
Henry McMurphy, Daphne, So.
Brantley Mills, Pinson Valley, Sr.
Landon Pendleton, St. Pauls, Jr.
Jason Perez, Collinsville, Sr.
Mikhail Ramirez, Bob Jones, Sr.
Evan Ray, Cottage Hill, So.
Mitchell Register, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
Norman Romero, Ft. Payne, Sr.
Ferris Ronquille, Baldwin County, So.
Micah Roundtree, St. James, Sr.
Ezra Sexton, St. Michael, Fr.
Daniel Sparks, Gadsden City, Sr.
Tyler Suggs, Smiths Station, Jr.
Landon Surratt, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
Ethan Thorson, Bob Jones, Sr.
Kenneth Toledo, Ft. Payne, Sr.
Braxton Tubbs, Briarwood, Sr.
Jay Udeh, Hoover, Jr.
Nehemias Vicente, Tanner, Jr.
Jose Villanueva, Thompson, Sr.
Brady Wallace, Mars Hill Bible, So.
Matt Wilson, Westminster-Oak Mtn, Sr.
Johnnie Wolf, Springville, So.
Matt Wolf, Springville, Fr.
Midfielders
Miguel Adame, Florence, Sr.
Anthony Alcantara, Helena, Sr.
Gerson Alvarado, Minor, Fr.
Brandon Ayala, Collinsville, Fr.
David Baltazar, Russellville, Sr.
Adam Barbosa, Baker, Jr.
Javier Barrientos, West Morgan, Sr.
Noah Barrier, Mars Hill Bible, So.
Maiko Bartmann, West Limestone, So.
James Becker, Oak Mountain, Jr.
Liam Bitan, Auburn, So.
Sean Blackmon, Alma Bryant, Sr.
Miles Broom, Holtville, Sr.
Andrew Burns, Grissom, Sr.
Andrew Carson, Huntsville, Jr.
John Carson, Helena, Jr.
Dalitso Chinkhwangwa, Baker, Jr.
Tristan Cohan, Faith Academy, Jr.
Matt Dale, Indian Springs, Sr.
Zachary Day, James Clemons, Sr.
Mitchell DeWeese, Auburn, Jr.
Roberto Diaz, Collinsville, So.
Kevin Dong, Grissom, Jr.
Keegan Dutton, Dothan, Sr.
William Edwards, Westbrook Christian, Sr.
Hunter Evan, Cottage Hill, Jr.
Landon Faison, Opelika, Jr.
Alan Flores, Dothan, Jr.
Tyler Fontes, Huntsville, Sr.
Matthew Gonzalez, Helena, Sr.
Richie Grimes, West Limestone, Sr.
Sebastian Guerrero, Enterprise, Sr.
Jackson Haney, Faith Academy, Sr.
Ismael Hernandez, Guntersville, Jr.
Vicente Hernandez, West Morgan, Sr.
Yogan Hidrogo, Ft. Payne, Jr.
Joey Houser, Whitesburg Christian, Sr.
Carter Huffstutler, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
Sam Jauregui, Briarwood, Jr.
Tykell Jones, Opelika, Sr.
Jesse Kantzler, Gadsden City, Jr.
Mitchell Koser, Daphne, Sr.
Bryan Lagunas, Athens, Fr.
Topher LaRussa, John Carroll, So.
Dakota Leon, Smiths Station, Sr.
Alex Lopez, Satsuma, Jr.
Wilder Lucero Suchite, Minor, So.
Trent Malloy, Briarwood, Jr.
Seth Martin, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
Adrian Martinez, John Carroll, Sr.
Caleb Nalls, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
Chris Nettuno, Chelsea, Jr.
Claude Niyonizigiye, Davidson, Jr.
Judd Osten, Montgomery Catholic, Jr.
Will Partridge, Gadsden City, Sr.
Joey Piccini, McGill-Toolen, Sr.
Luke Picicci, McGill-Toolen, Jr.
Storm Reif, Auburn, Jr.
Matt Reinsch, Chelsea, Jr.
Kevin Rios, Crossville, So.
Graham Roh, St. Michael, So.
Stiven Ronquillo, Montevallo, Sr.
Richard Rosas, Tanner, Sr.
Michael Rowland, John Carroll, Jr.
Alexei Royar, Grissom, Jr.
Gonzalo Rubio, Tanner, Sr.
Caleb Rujana, Opelika, Sr.
Gabriel Russo, Montgomery Catholic, Fr.
Sam Rysedorph, Mountain Brook, Sr.
Jeremiah Sachs, Westminster-Oak Mtn, Sr.
Jonathan Salgado, Russellville, So.
Mark Salgado, Athens, Sr.
Cesar Sanchez, Athens, Sr.
Alex Sarabia, Vestavia Hills, Fr.
Camden Schwieterman, Guntersville, Sr.
Cody Smart, Bayside Academy, Sr.
Hardy Smith, Homewood, Jr.
Asher Staubach, Huntsville, Jr.
Ethan Still, McGill-Toolen, Sr.
Wilder Lucero Suchite, Minor, So.
Gage Theus, Andalusia, Jr.
Will Tidwell, Spain Park, Sr.
Jared Tilton, Madison Academy, Jr.
Uriel Torres, Minor, Fr.
Nathan Tozzi, Indian Springs, So.
Garrett Upshaw, St. Luke's, Jr.
Jan Vachon, Madison Academy, So.
Jalen Weaver, Satsuma, Sr.
Will White, Carroll, Jr.
Carter Wysong, Baker, Jr.
Defenders
Seth Acton, Oak Mountain, So.
Davis Ashcraft, St. Luke's, Jr.
Turner Boulo, St. Pauls, Sr.
Brandon Buchanon, Gadsden City, Sr.
Cam Burnett, Smiths Station, Sr.
Andres Campos, Russellville, Sr.
Aidan Cantrell, Scottsboro, Jr.
Sawyer Chapman, Springville, Sr.
Alberto Cordova, Opelika, Sr.
Oscar Cruz, Pelham, Sr.
Carson Davis, Guntersville, Sr.
Joshua Delgado, West Morgan, Sr.
Will Edmiston, St Michael, Sr.
Jordan Eutsey, Grissom, Sr.
Ty Ferguson, Bayside Academy, So.
Ryan Foster, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
Mateo Francisco, Ft. Payne, Sr.
Massie Harrison, Homewood, Sr.
Aidan Heaton, Auburn, Jr.
Demarkco Holmes, Minor, Jr.
John Wesley Holt, St. Luke's, Jr.
Dominic Jones, Minor, Fr.
Kevin Jurado, Athens, Sr.
Garrett Keck, Gadsden City, Sr.
Blaine Kenny, St. Michael, Sr.
Josh Lowe, Grissom, Jr.
Alan Melendez, Spain Park, So.
Moises Munoz, Pelham, Jr.
Trey Parker, St. Pauls, Jr.
Erick Ramirez, Montevallo, Jr.
Miguel Reyes, Ft. Payne, Sr.
John Richardson, Westminster-Oak Mtn, Sr.
Comarion Rivers, Minor, Jr.
Matt Sheahan, Enterprise, Jr.
Jimmy Sieja, Bob Jones, Jr.
Ethan Soupthanthong, Opelika, Sr.
Ryder Strickland, Hoover, Sr.
Antonio Tafoya, Pinson Valley, Sr.
Cade Thompson, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
Hoang Truong, Davidson, Sr.
Quan Truong, Gardendale, Sr.
Isaiah VandeGriend, Madison Academy, Jr.
Frankie Vicente, Tanner, Jr.
Dylan Vigil, Madison Academy, Sr.
Blake Ward, Daphne, Jr.
Daniel Windham, Briarwood, Sr.
Keepers
Shawn Burnham, Davidson, Sr.
Juan Campuzano, Athens, Sr.
Justin Fisher, Spain Park, Sr.
Alex Franklin, Helena, Jr.
Emanuel Gonzalez, Tanner, Sr.
JC Jones, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
Charles Jordan, Satsuma, Jr.
Hal Leighton, Scotsboro, Sr.
Kai Levy, Daphne, Sr.
Danny Martinez, Russellville, Jr.
Zaylen McCray, Pinson Valley, So.
Alex McPherson, Ft. Payne, So.
Grayson Myles, St. Pauls, So.
Kevin Ori, St. Luke's, So.
Franklin Osorio, Andalusia, Sr.
Evan Paddock, Springville, Jr.
Nathan Perry, Sylacauga, Jr.
Reed Reynolds, John Carroll, Sr.
David Romero, West Morgan, Sr.
Braden Troxell, Pelham, Jr.
Brunson Watt, Faith Academy, Sr.
Greyson Wilkins, Hoover, Sr.
Ethan Wilson, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE
First Team
Haley Lowell, Hoover, Sr., GK
Kate Murray, Oak Mountain, Fr., GK
Mackenzie Titus, Chelsea, Jr., GK
Amanda Hall, John Carroll, Jr., D
Addison Tierney, Mountain Brook, Sr., D
Katilin Maynard, Oak Mountain, Jr., D
Harper Bell, Pell City, Sr., D
Saniya Johnson, Gardendale, Jr., D
Katie Threatt, Lincoln, Sr., D
Carly Sims, Guntersville, Sr., MF
Kaylee Dressback, Vestavia Hills, Jr., MF
Lauren Hooten, John Carroll, Sr., MF
Katie Hoaglund, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., MF
Katie Ann Klingel, Randolph, Sr., MF
Kori Ingram, Pelham, Jr., MF
Pearce Kross, Huntsville, Sr., MF
Kailey Littleford, Chelsea, Sr., F
Danielle Retief, Oak Mountain, Sr., F
Mackenzee Smith, Hoover, Sr., F
Taylor Davis, Helena, Jr., F
Haley Duca, Chelsea, Jr., F
Aubri Hanner, Guntersville, Sr., F
Second Team
Shelby Watkins, Smiths Station, Sr., GK
Allie Songy, St. John Paul II, Sr., GK
Raleigh Robinson, Vestavia Hills, Jr., GK
Grace Ellis, Vestavia Hills, Jr., D
Emma Colvin, Albertville, Jr., D
Cristina Hernandez, Vestavia Hills, Jr., D
Emily Hammac, Foley, Sr., D
Britton Slifka, Hoover, Jr., D
Emma Roark, Daphne, Sr., D
Lauren Lancaster, Gardendale, Sr., MF
Jessica Glassman, Bob Jones, Sr., MF
Morgan Bright, Chelsea, Sr., MF
Tereza Figuero, Foley, Sr., MF
Maria Julia Delgado, West Morgan, Jr., MF
Mallory Sears, Fairhope, Jr., MF
Lindsey Smith T, Mountain Brook, Jr., MF
Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., F
Sarah Lynam, Grissom, Sr., F
Georgia White, Bob Jones, Jr., F
Ellie Brown, Fairhope, Sr., F
Kyla Shaw, Hoover, Sr., F
Sara Burgreen, Decatur, Sr., F
Large School (6A-7A) Coach of the Year: Brigid Meadow, Vestavia Hills HS
Small School (1A-5A) Coach of the Year: Patrick Laney, Scottsboro
Private School Coach of the Year: Matt Kirkpatrick, Altamont
Honorable Mention
Defenders
Daisy Balcazar, Albertville, So.
Blakeney Horne, Alma Bryant, So.
Maddie Thompson, Auburn, Fr.
Anna Kelly, Auburn, Jr.
Harley Waits, Baker, Jr.
Amanda Firth, Baldwin County, Sr.
Morgan Baker, Baldwin County, Jr.
Kylee Stark, Benjamin Russell, Jr.
Cassie Berry, Bob Jones, So.
Berkley Barnett, Briarwood Christian, Jr.
Alayna Yarbrough, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.
Julia Adams, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.
Sydney Bishop, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.
Sarah Taylor, Cottage Hill Christian, Sr.
Ella Burrow, Decatur, Sr.
Teresa Miguel-Francisco, Decatur, Sr.
Steph Villa Marcial, Elkmont, Jr.
Jazmin Ristau, Elkmont, Sr.
Maci Hadely, Fairhope, Sr.
Lorna Gurley, Faith Academy, Sr.
Maggie Randall, Florence, So.
Judy Manzano, Foley, Sr.
Maggie Crow, Fort Payne, Sr.
Amelia Ryan, Gadsden, So.
Abigal Gaston, Guntersville, Sr.
Hannah O'Kelley, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
Isabella Herrin, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, So.
Hope Staton, Holtville, So.
Claire Touliatis, Homewood, Sr.
Alex Elliott, Madison County, So.
Skylar Graves, Madison County, So.
Emma Reaves, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
Libba Manley, Mountain Brook, Sr.
Carly Cole, Mountain Brook, Sr.
Kierson McDonald, Oak Mtn, Fr.
Abby Noon, Opelika, Jr.
Molly Randolph, Opelika, Sr.
Herandy Medrano, Pelham, Sr.
Morgan Snyder, Pelham, So.
Hattie Richardson, Scottsboro, Sr.
Janet Ramos, Shades Valley, Jr.
Dylan Lawson, Shades Valley, Sr.
Ashley Mazuca, Shades Valley, So.
Deseray Stone, Smiths Station, Jr.
Sarah Bruce, Smiths Station, Jr.
Makayla Moore, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
Molly McNutty, Spain Park, Sr.
Emma Tafazoli, St. Bernard, Sr.
Yessi Pascual, St. Bernard, Sr.
Carly Tombo, St. Bernard, Sr.
Ella Zierdt, St. John Paul II, Jr.
Mackenzie Neeley, St. John Paul II, Jr.
Ava Myles, St. Paul's, 8th
Alexis Drum, St. Paul's, Jr.
Samantha Zavala, Susan Moore, Fr.
Audrey Lauderdale, Susan Moore, So.
Nayeli Ramirez Jr., Tanner, Sr.
Miran Cortez, Tanner, Sr.
Amelia Neiman, Altamont, Jr.
Lauren Perry, Altamont, Jr.
Madeline Bunch, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
Kinsley Gupta, Westbrook Christian, Sr.
Ella Davenport, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Fr.
Reagan Wilkerson, Westminster Christian, Jr.
Midfielders
Elisabet Luna, Albertville, Sr.
Mady Greene, American Christian, Sr.
Ellie Hammer, Auburn, Fr.
Maddie Beaver, Baldwin County, So.
Abigale Sims, Benjamin Russell, Jr.
Emily Franklin, Bob Jones, Sr.
Lizbeth Eslava, Calera, Sr.
Emily Pedroza, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.
Dakota Freeman, Cottage Hill, 8th
Sophie Lynch, Cottage Hill, So.
Bonnie Frost, Decatur, So.
Claudia Allen, Elkmont, Sr.
Guadalupe Salgado, Elkmont, Sr.
Daisy Hernandez, Elkmont, So.
Kellyn Hunter, Faith Academy, Fr.
Taylor Raulerson, Faith Academy, Sr.
Ryleigh Thomas, Faith Academy, Sr.
Olivia Patterson, Florence, Fr.
Claire Borden, Florence, Sr.
Jordana Stugart, Foley, Sr.
Macee Morin, Foley, So.
Margaret Allen Camp, Fort Payne, Sr.
Holly Swafford, Gadsden, Fr.
Riley Kerr, Gadsden, Sr.
Abby Lynam, Grissom, Jr.
Sarah Wright, Guntersville, Jr.
Selena Batista, Guntersville, Sr.
Kate Tully, Guntersville, Sr.
Miah Rosener, Helena, 8th
Marjorie Kingsmore, Helena, Jr.
Jordan Lynn, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
Taylor Doss, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
Avery Williams, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Fr.
Haley Agee, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
Grace Ann Thomas, Homewood, Sr.
Kylie Gamio, Huntsville, Jr.
Hayley Bedingfield, James Clemens, Jr.
Emma Houssain, James Clemens, Sr.
Emi Nabors, Lincoln, 8th
Adyson Hendrix, Lincoln, Fr.
Taylor Lett, Lincoln, Sr.
Monica Arroyo, Madison County, Sr.
Kaley Rigsby, Madison County, So.
Samantha King, Mars Hill, Jr.
Grace Klezmer, Mary G. Montgomery, Jr.
Ellie Keplinger, Mountain Brook, Fr.
Ellen Anderson, Mountain Brook, So.
Hayley Wells, Oak Mtn, So.
Nicole Alcaino, Pelham, Sr.
Olivia Duran, Priceville, Sr.
Haley Brightwell, St. James, So.
Emma Tapia, Smiths Station, Jr.
Grasyn Carter, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.
Camryn Davis, Southside-Gadsden, So.
Alana Morton, Southside-Gadsden, So.
Laney Bishop, Southside-Gadsden, So.
Tatum Ahlemeyer, Spain Park, 8th
Sydney Soehn, Spain Park, So.
Madelyn Gracie Mathews, Springville, Jr.
Madison Bradshaw, Springville, Sr.
Dani Hernandez, St. Bernard, Sr.
Bridget Gallegos, St. Bernard, Sr.
Mia Teare, St. John Paul II, Jr.
Micah Morris, St. John Paul II, Jr.
Alyna Brininger, St. John Paul II, Jr.
Tatum Hoffman, St. Michael, 8th
Kate Strickland, St. Paul's, Jr.
Leah Robinson, St. Paul's, So.
Kristy Cervantes, Susan Moore, 8th
Samantha Moreno, Tanner, Jr.
Bryonna Castrejon, Tanner, So.
Yamilet Mendoza, Tanner,
Carlisle Wilson, Altamont, Jr.
Ava Mueller, Altamont, So.
Riley Vicinanzo, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
Katherine Medrano, West Limestone, Sr.
Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan, Jr.
Alyia Al-Homound, Westbrook Christian, Sr.
LC Smith, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Fr.
Eerlyn Godfrey, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Jr.
Isabel Zecher, Westminster Christian, Jr.
Forwards
Yahaira Qunitino, Albertville, 8th
Ava Lincoln, Alma Bryant, Jr.
Destiny Thompson, Auburn, Jr.
Camilia Earles, Auburn, Jr.
McKinnon Young, Auburn, Jr.
Jasmine Johnson, Baldwin County, Sr.
Tylee Mosley, Baldwin County, Sr.
Jordan Osborne, Benjamin Russell, Jr.
Carley White, Bob Jones, Fr.
Taylor Troutt, Bob Jones, Jr.
Anna Martin, Briarwood, Jr.
Emily Scott, Briarwood, Jr.
Leslie Gonzalez, Clements, Jr.
Jacelynn Price, Cottage Hill, Jr.
Leah South, Decatur, So.
Emily Edelman, East Limestone, Sr.
Millie Hernandez, Elkmont, Jr.
Brittany Barlow, Faith Academy, Sr.
Lorelai Wade, Florence, 8th
Belle Rea, Foley, Sr.
Taylor Bolton, Fort Payne, Sr.
Joselyn Beltran, Fultondale, Sr.
Haley Swafford, Gadsden, Sr.
Hartley Reynolds, Gadsden, So.
Nicole Anthony, Grissom, Sr.
Cameron Dingo, Grissom, Sr.
Bailee Washington, Helena, So.
Elizabeth Hurst, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
Julia Farris, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
Ana Segarra, Holtville, So.
Abby Patterson, James Clemens, Jr.
Grace Linn, Lincoln, Jr.
Hadley Husband, Madison County, 8th
Ady Young, Madison County, Fr.
Sadie Killen, Mars Hill, Jr.
Kayln Quicksey, McAdory, Sr.
Sayler Rundlett, New Hope, Sr.
Erica Matthews, Opelika, 8th
Amiya Brown, Opelika, Fr.
Kaitlyn Goodman, Opelika, Sr.
Michelle Hernandez, Pelham, Sr.
Taylor Pilcher, Pelham, So.
Brogan Burrow, Pell City, Jr.
Saylor Richard, Pell City, So.
Karli Wade, Priceville, Jr.
Kathy Sanchez, Russellville, So.
Katherine Brightwell, St. James, 8th
Ava Card, St. James, 8th
Yeimi Guerrero, Shades Valley, Jr.
Gwendolyn Taylor, Shades Valley, Sr.
Piper Watson, St. Bernard, So.
Francheska Arellano, St. Michael, 7th
Sydney Barter, St. Michael, Sr.
Amelia Campbell, St. Paul's, Jr.
Claribel Robles, Susan Moore, Fr.
Claire Perkins, Susan Moore, So.
Alexa Cortez, Tanner, Sr.
MC Touloupis, Altamont, Jr.
Georgia Cousins, Thompson, Fr.
Sunni Graber, Thompson, Sr.
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan, Fr.
Anna Cate Edwards, Westbrook Christian, So.
MaiLin Weekley, Westminster Christian, Jr.
Keepers
Adrianna Boozer, Albertville, Jr.
Zoe Chadwell, Alma Bryant, Sr.
Julianne Wilson, Baker, Jr.
Mackenzie Titus, Chelsea, Jr.
Meg Hannon, Cottage Hill, Jr.
Kasey Powell, Decatur, Fr.
Ella Biles, Fairhope, Jr.
Maddox Dolly, Florence, So.
Kendall Sedran, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
Rylee Helus, Holtville, So.
Haley Lowell, Hoover, Sr.
Ardis Haskel, Huntsville, Jr.
Anna Grace Yerkes, John Carroll, Sr.
Erin Barker, Lincoln, So.
Emily Lux, Opelika, Jr.
Hannah Moss, Pell City, Jr.
Brianna Ramirez, Russellville, Sr.
Katherine Irving, St. James, 8th
Shelby Watkins, Smiths Station, Sr.
Bliss Brown, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
Vivian Gray, Spain Park, Jr.
Lane Raley, St. Michael, Jr.
Brittney Sharpe, St. Paul's, Sr.
Alyssa Turquitt, Susan Moore, So.
Kirsi Gupta, Westbrook Christian, Sr.
MC Griffith, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr.
