Following a wild week of high school basketball, the field of local teams still in the hunt for a state championship has been narrowed down significantly.
After 17 teams from in and around the Opelika-Auburn area reached their classification’s state tournament, only six are still alive as AHSAA begins its regional finals round. The boys teams from Dadeville, LaFayette and Lanett are still in contention as well as the girls teams from Auburn High, Central-Phenix City and Opelika.
The upcoming games represent a chance at payback after last year’s postseason. LaFayette lost to Sacred Heart and Central-Phenix City fell to Auburn in the regional finals last February.
Below is the comprehensive list of local AHSAA programs who will be playing in their classification’s regional finals this week:
BOYS Class 3A
Dadeville boys vs. Pike County, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Class 2A
LaFayette boys vs. Sacred Heart Catholic 5:45 p.m. Tuesday (Jacksonville’s Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Class 1A
Lanett boys vs. Cornerstone, 4:45 p.m. Monday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
GIRLS Class 7A
Central-Phenix City girls vs. Auburn, 9 a.m. Tuesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
Class 6A
Opelika girls vs. Dothan, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum)
