Smiths Station pitcher Carson Swilling has set his sights on pitching in college for quite some time. On Wednesday, he ensured he would do that just down the road from his hometown.
Swilling signed to play baseball at Auburn in a signing ceremony at Smiths Station on Wednesday. Swilling was one of nine Smiths Station student-athletes to sign on Wednesday.
Swilling was productive in his junior season on a Smiths Station team that won 21 games in 2019. Working mostly as Smiths Station's center fielder, Swilling hit .333 with 27 hits, two home runs and 22 RBIs. He also pitched 9.0 innings with four saves, 15 strikeouts and a 1.00 ERA.
At Smiths Station today as 9 baseball and softball players sign to play at the next level, including Carson Swilling with Auburn baseball. @oanewspreps pic.twitter.com/EQjHZNjJVw— Jon Dykstra (@Jon_Dykstra) December 18, 2019
In addition to Swilling’s signing, Smiths Station baseball players Zane Faulk (Wallace-Dothan), Christian Bryan (Lawson State) and Hunter Donaldson (South Alabama) also signed.
Smiths Station also had five softball players sign: Summer Lawrence (Southern Union), Savanna Taylor (Southern Union), Cassidy Culpepper (East Georgia), Alexis Cosgrove (Chipola and Casey Ballou (Coastal Alabama).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.