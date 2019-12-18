Central-Phenix City baseball versus Smiths Station

Smiths Station pitcher Carson Swilling talks to catcher Zane Faulk during the Panthers' game against Central-Phenix City on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

 Jordan D. Hill/jhill@oanow.com

Smiths Station pitcher Carson Swilling has set his sights on pitching in college for quite some time. On Wednesday, he ensured he would do that just down the road from his hometown.

Swilling signed to play baseball at Auburn in a signing ceremony at Smiths Station on Wednesday. Swilling was one of nine Smiths Station student-athletes to sign on Wednesday.

Swilling was productive in his junior season on a Smiths Station team that won 21 games in 2019. Working mostly as Smiths Station's center fielder, Swilling hit .333 with 27 hits, two home runs and 22 RBIs. He also pitched 9.0 innings with four saves, 15 strikeouts and a 1.00 ERA.

In addition to Swilling’s signing, Smiths Station baseball players Zane Faulk (Wallace-Dothan), Christian Bryan (Lawson State) and Hunter Donaldson (South Alabama) also signed.

Smiths Station also had five softball players sign: Summer Lawrence (Southern Union), Savanna Taylor (Southern Union), Cassidy Culpepper (East Georgia), Alexis Cosgrove (Chipola and Casey Ballou (Coastal Alabama).

