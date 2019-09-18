After a trying recruitment, Smiths Station pitcher Trent Hodgdon has decided he’ll be a Mountaineer.
Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University!! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and friends supporting me through this process. @SmithsStationBB @WVUBaseball pic.twitter.com/AYQSZAiMy2— Trent Hodgdon (@TrentHodgdon) September 18, 2019
Hodgdon committed to West Virginia on Tuesday night, announcing his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound right-handed pitcher committed prior to the start of his junior season with the Panthers.
“I loved the atmosphere, the coaching staff and the facilities. It was just an all-around great place where I can play at the next level,” Hodgdon said. “(Committing) was so much relief off of my shoulders. This recruiting process was very tough, and it was great to finally tell them I’m going to go to school there.”
Hodgdon was one of the Panthers’ top pitchers in 2019, throwing 39.2 innings, the second-most on the team. In 11 appearances, he recorded a 6-1 record with 56 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA.
“He played a significant role as a sophomore,” Smiths Station head coach Mike Ferry said. “If you've got a strong 7A program — which I feel like we have a pretty consistently good 7A program — it's pretty rare that you get a sophomore that is in your region play/area play rotation. He was our No. 2 behind (Clay) Weatherly last year. he may have been a more consistent arm on the mound for us when all was said and done.
“For him to contribute that much as a sophomore was a big deal for us.”
Ferry credited Hodgdon as a kid who is consistent and boasts a good mental makeup and good poise. Ferry said he has a good frame for a kid his age and an arm that has continued to get stronger, to the point where he’s throwing in the upper-80s and occasionally hitting 90 miles per hour.
Hodgdon credited Ferry and the other Smiths Station coaches for helping him reach a moment like this. He said playing for the Panthers has helped him develop as a player and a man, and the coaching staff is relentless in trying to help every member of the team get better.
Hodgdon has his sights set on playing baseball in the Big 12 Conference. Before that, he has plenty of time left at Smiths Station to put together two seasons the Panthers’ community won’t soon forget.
The Panthers just missed the state playoffs in 2019, which has Hodgdon itching to return to the diamond.
“I’m super excited and ready to get out there and play with my brothers,” Hodgdon said. “We have a ton of potential this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.