After a two-week hiatus, the spring season for AHSAA high school sports has officially ended.
Alabama state superintendent Eric Mackey announced no more spring high school sporting events will take place during a press conference with governor Kay Ivey on Thursday. The decision means a premature close to the season for baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track teams across the state.
Mackey’s comments came shortly after Gov. Ivey announced that all Alabama public school students will study from home beginning April 6 through the end of school year.
“Unfortunately for sports, for band, for those things it means the end for this school year. In the next guidance that comes out for superintendents (Thursday) evening, we'll be declaring the end of this school year as June 5. Most of our schools would naturally be finishing up around May 15, so we've given them just a few more days so if they need more time to make up for some learning lost and make sure the students have an opportunity to get in the work they need to get in,” Mackey said. “That essentially means that unfortunately soccer, baseball, softball, track, band, all those spring activities are coming to an end and they won't be able to complete those seasons.”
The state’s announcement does not affect schools in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA), although a decision regarding the cancelation of their spring season remains likely.
Alabama has been one of numerous states across the country dealing with the effects of the coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 517 confirmed cases in the state with one death. Forty-seven of those cases have occurred in Lee County.
The state’s announcement Thursday came after a wait-and-see period for the schools and their various spring sports teams.
With questions looming about the coronavirus pandemic, the AHSAA announced on March 13 plans to halt all athletic activity beginning on March 18. The decision was part of a quick turnaround for the association, which earlier that day had announced plans to limit attendance at athletic events to no more than 500 people.
The lead-up to the March 13 decision left local coaches and players unsure if every game would ultimately be their last. Thursday’s announcement finally answered that question.
“I’m very sad for the kids and their losing a season at the end of the season. We’re just in a situation that’s highly unique and we’ve never been through before,” Auburn City Schools athletic director Dan Norton said. “The safety of all involved is most important. Hopefully, the kids and the parents will take that seriously. I am sad for the spring and kind of what’s lost with sports.”
