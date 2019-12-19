LANETT — The Springwood Wildcats and the Edgewood Wildcats basketball teams faced off Thursday night with each having every intention of walking away with two victories. Ultimately, the two schools split the night’s varsity matchups in a pair of thrilling contests.
The Springwood Lady Wildcats got the last laugh to start the night by overcoming a 38-36 deficit to start the fourth quarter to defend their home court with a 50-45 victory. The Springwood Wildcats looked poised to pull off a more dramatic win after trailing by as much as 15 points, but they ultimately came up short in a 65-57 defeat.
“We talked about rebounding and just effort at halftime. I challenged (the girls). I’m really proud of the way they fought through a tough game. We have not had many tough games and close games, so this showed me a lot of heart,” Springwood boys and girls coach Lisa Ciampi-Sampson said. “We had a little bit of a gut check at halftime (of the boys’ game). With this team and the history they’ve had the last couple of years, they’ve got to believe they can compete with anybody. They didn’t believe that first half.
“Second half, we kind of adjusted some things and really challenged them. I’m very proud of the way they played in the second half.”
The Springwood girls (8-0) found themselves in a tight fourth quarter against Edgewood, but a key scoring run but the home team over the top.
After an Edgewood 3-pointer tied the game 42-42 with 4:39 left in the fourth, Springwood went to work offensively. Springwood’s Andie Martin spotted Emily Drake, fired the ball to her then added an assist to the night when Drake’s shot fell to make it 44-42 with 3:41 to go. Nearly 10 seconds later, Drake stepped to the line and knocked down to free throws to give Springwood a four-point cushion.
Shortly after McKayla Barber dropped a shot from the field to make it a 48-42 contest, Edgewood’s CJ Weldon fired back with a 3-pointer to leave Edgewood down three points with 2:09 to play. Martin then hit two of four free throws over 15 seconds of action to stretch the lead to 50-45.
Edgewood still had time to work with, but the Springwood defense held firm and did not allow any points over the game’s final two minutes.
Barber led Springwood with 12 points along with five rebounds. Drake followed close behind with eight points.
“McKayla has been huge for us all year with her senior leadership and her ability to score,” Ciampi-Sampson said. “It was not one of her better shooting nights, but she really held in there tough and she was a difference-maker for us.”
The Springwood boys (7-3) seemed bound for a blowout in the early minutes against Edgewood, but a ferocious comeback in the second and third quarters set up for an exciting final eight minutes.
After trailing 19-4 after the game’s first quarter, Springwood sprang to life over the next 16 minutes and used its man defense and excellent 3-point shooting to quickly play the catch-up game. Thanks to a number of big shots by Francis Okeyia, Bryant Teel and Louis Morrison, a game that appeared to be a sure Springwood loss saw a 44-43 score entering the fourth quarter.
As impressive as Springwood’s incredible comeback was, the home Wildcats couldn’t quite finish it off. Okeyia managed a put-back layup with a little over three minutes left to cut Edgewood’s growing lead to 57-52, but from there Edgewood put up four more unanswered points before Okeyia could add one free throw.
Springwood put up a few more buckets, but it wasn’t enough to stop Edgewood from taking over before time expired.
“I think for the most part we did a good job. That’s a very fundamentally sound team,” Ciampi-Sampson said. “Defensively, we did the job with the man. If we could have knocked down a couple more shots, we would have been there. Again, this team just has to learn to believe in themselves and play two halves of basketball.”
Okeyia ended the night with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Teel contributed 12 points on what was an excellent shooting night from behind the arc for the senior.
