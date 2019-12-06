With 9:12 to go in Friday’s game against Jacksonville, the UMS-Wright Bulldogs had a chance to seal the Class 4A state championship. Just like so many Bulldogs before him, this year’s group of UMS-Wright players came through.
UMS-Wright (14-0, 7-0) scored on a crucial drive early in the fourth quarter then held off a hard-charging Jacksonville squad to take a 28-17 victory. The win extended the Bulldogs’ current winning streak to 33 games and gave the squad its third consecutive title.
“(We said) 'Finish,'” UMS-Wright quarterback Trey Singleton said when asked about the drive. “Just about every drive a penalty or something was just holding us back, or I would miss a throw or we'd miss a block here and there. We drove a good amount of drives, but we just needed to finish that one to pretty much to seal the game.”
After Jacksonville kicker Mason Terrell nailed a 26-yard field goal to cut UMS-Wright’s lead to 14-10 early in the fourth, Singleton and the Bulldogs went back to work. UMS-Wright running back Symon Smith broke a 23-yard run to open the drive and put the Bulldogs in Golden Eagles’ territory two plays before Singleton threw a bomb down the right sideline toward receiver Keyshawn Woodyard on 3rd-and-10.
Woodyard had four touchdown receptions in last year’s title game against Deshler, but the senior had been unusually quiet against Jacksonville (12-3, 7-0). That changed in this moment, as Woodyard fought off a Golden Eagle in coverage, ripped the ball away from him and came down for a 27-yard gain and a crucial first down.
“(The throw was) not good at all, really. I was just tired of overthrowing him,” Singleton said of his pass to Woodyard. “I told him to make a play for me, and he did.”
Three plays later, Singleton hit Richard Brinson on a four-yard touchdown pass to put UMS-Wright up 21-10 with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter. Brinson had three carries for 29 yards and one score as well as two receptions for eight yards and one touchdown. Singleton, meanwhile, put up 54 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Both teams traded possessions after Brinson’s touchdown reception before the Bulldogs put the final nail in Jacksonville’s coffin.
The Golden Eagles were desperate on their next possession and opted to throw deep on the first play, but the pass sailed straight to UMS-Wright’s Edwin White. White returned the pick to the Jacksonville 10-yard line, setting the Bulldogs up to put the finishing touches on what had been a highly-competitive game.
Smith made it happen on the second play after the pick by taking off on a 12-yard touchdown run to leave the score 28-10. Smith was named MVP after taking 28 carries for 139 yards and two scores in the victory.
Jacksonville managed one more score courtesy quarterback Luke Jackson’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Barksdale, but that was not nearly enough to mount the late comeback the Golden Eagles so desperately needed.
“It's very, very sweet. Like you saw today, it's kind of the way it's been all year. It's not like we've just outmanned everybody and ran everybody off the field,” UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis said. “The last three ballgames we've had have all been tough, physical ballgames. Credit to these guys and the coaches. What you saw today is kind of the way it's been pretty much the whole season.
“It was a great day. I'm proud of these guys for having a target on their backs all year long and yet finding a way to win the ballgame.”
UMS-Wright finished off Jacksonville in large part due to a timely interception, which was something that put the Bulldogs ahead in the first place back in the first half.
The two teams looked destined to remain knotted up at 7-7 until UMS-Wright’s Jackson Graham intercepted a Jacksonville pass to give the Bulldogs the ball back on the Golden Eagles’ 38-yard line with 2:38 remaining until the half. The Golden Eagles were determined to slow UMS-Wright down, but it turned out there was only so much they could do.
The Bulldogs grinded out yards and milked the clock before pulling out some trickeration with under 20 seconds to go. Facing a 3rd-and-goal from the Jacksonville 4-yard line, UMS-Wright tight end Jay Lawrence went low like he was blocking on the left side of the line, made his way into the end zone and caught the touchdown pass with no Jacksonville defenders in sight.
Lawrence’s touchdown gave UMS-Wright a 14-7 lead — its first of the afternoon — with seven seconds to go until halftime.
“That was big. I thought the touchdown right before the half to get the lead was a big play in the game. We go in with some momentum,” Curtis said. “We both were kind of going back and forth tied and all. We got that interception and was able to get in the end zone and get a lead. Then we went in with a little bit of momentum. Now we can talk and say, 'Hey, we've got the lead now. It's ours for the taking.'”
Lawrence’s sneaky score helped UMS-Wright jump in front of a Jacksonville team that looked determined to upend the Bulldogs. Jacksonville took an early 7-0 lead on an electric play by running back Ron Higgins, who broke free and hit his high gear on a 79-yard run to put the Golden Eagles ahead 7-0 with 10:18 still left in the first.
UMS-Wright finally answered back with under two minutes to go in the opening quarter on a big play by running back Richard Brinson, who took off on a 24-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 1:27 on the clock.
From there, both defenses held steady until UMS-Wright’s big drive before the break.
Higgins’ big play seemed like the start of a big afternoon for the senior, who entered the game with 2,656 yards and 46 touchdowns this season. To UMS-Wright’s credit, the defenders buckled down after the big run; setting the one touchdown run aside, Higgins had 23 carries for just 100 yards the rest of the way.
Curtis sidestepped a question about UMS-Wright’s chances in Class 5A in 2020, a move that will happen due to the team’s dominance in its current classification. Instead, Curtis wanted to focus on this moment, especially for the 12 seniors who had brought the program so much success.
“These last three years have been a great time as far as playing with these guys and going through a lot from being down in games to winning last year here and winning in Bryant-Denny (Stadium in 2017),” senior defensive back Richard Brinson said. “I think 33 straight is a testament to our preparation and just our overall -- how hard we played each game.
“If you have a bad game, your streak's over. We haven't really had a bad game yet.”
UMS-Wright 28, Jacksonville 17
JAC — 7 0 0 10 - 17
UMS — 7 7 0 14 - 28
1st Quarter
JAC — Ron Wiggins 79-yard run (XP good), 10:18
UMS — Richard Brinson 24-yard run (XP good), 1:27
2nd Quarter
UMS — Jay Lawrence 4-yard reception from Trey Singleton (XP good), 0:07
4th Quarter
JAC — Mason Terrell 26-yard field goal, 9:12
UMS — Brinson 4-yard reception from Singleton (XP good), 6:06
UMS — Symon Smith 12-yard run (XP good), 2:04
JAC — Jaeden Barksdale 57-yard reception from Luke Jackson (XP good), 1:28
