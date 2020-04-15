Jacquez Trammell isn’t likely to forget Monday any time soon. On Monday, the Class of 2021 prospect received confirmation that he had achieved something that he has been striving for his entire life.
Valley basketball coach Marshon Harper was the one who had the responsibility of breaking the news the news to his star junior. He admits that telling Trammell that Coastal Alabama Community College was offering him a scholarship to join its basketball team was a bit of a thrill.
“It was like getting my son an offer from college and I was just very excited for him,” Harper said. “He has a chance to further his education first, and he also has a chance to play at the collegiate level.”
Trammell had an outstanding individual season on his way to First Team All-Area recognition from the Opelika-Auburn News. As a junior, Trammell led Valley in scoring at 14.5 points per game, and he also grabbed 5.8 rebounds and dished out 2.1 assists per night.
“It is the first offer and for them to offer a full ride, it feels pretty good,” Trammell said.
While his numbers certainly shine, the coaches at Coastal Alabama took particular interest in the film Harper sent out of his star.
Harper says it isn’t hard to sell colleges on Trammell’s upside as a player.
“He is a hard worker on the court,” Harper said. “He is a great scorer, a great rebounder, a playmaker and a decision maker. On the court, I think he has that dog in him to be a college player.”
During the coronavirus outbreak, Harper has focused on getting his players recruited and set up to play at the next level.
“You only get this process one time in your life, so take your time and make your decision, enjoy the process, and realize that you are making an important decision,” Harper said on the advice he offers player who are getting college interest. “It is a decision to better yourself on the court and also to better yourself in life.”
Trammell says the coaches at Coastal Alabama took a liking to his athleticism and ability to score the basketball.
In addition to continuing to grow as a shooter and ball handler, Trammell set on growing as a leader for what remains a relatively young Ram squad.
“I’m going to try to be more of a vocal leader this year,” Trammell said. “Last year, I was sort of a leader just by showing them, but I have never talked to the team and talked like a leader to the team. I was more playful with the team.”
Harper expects Trammell to be more vocal as a senior and help his teammates continue to grow next season as the Rams look to make a big jump from their 6-13 record this year.
“I just let him know, this is your team this year,” Harper said. “You are the senior. You put in the hard work.”
With the coronavirus limiting how much interaction players can have this offseason, Trammell says he is focused on getting bigger and stronger with at-home workouts and is getting plenty of shots up on his own to improve his game as he eyes hitting the 1,000-point mark as a senior.
The recruiting process is far from over for Trammell, who is also receiving college interest for his track and field abilities. With one more year left at Valley, Trammell is focused on getting Valley as far as he can in the state playoffs and hoping that will showcase his skill to recruiters.
“I want to at least make it to the Final Four,” Trammell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.