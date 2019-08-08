The Auburn Orange, a 12-and-under team, had to overcome a little heartbreak at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series to advance to tonight's championship game in Ruston, Louisiana, but now they will have the chance to get some revenge while capturing the tournament's top prize.
The Orange started the tournament with a pair of wins over teams from Georgia and Louisiana.
In the 11-1 opening-round win over Georgia, Ty Jones led the offensive attack with two hits, a walk, three runs scored and a two RBI while also throwing all four innings and allowing just one run on two hits.
Against the home-town team from Ruston, the Orange were able to hold off a late rally for a 6-3 win. Sam Jackson pitched five innings and allowed just two runs on two hits before Ethan Grooms recorded the final three outs to seal the win. Hank Hudson was Auburn's top offensive producer going 2-for-2 with three RBI.
Adversity struck in the third game of the tournament for Auburn as they went to extra innings with the team from Edgefield County, South Carolina.
Grooms, Weston Luther and Jones combined to pitch six shutout innings, but South Carolina's pitchers were able to match until the top of the seventh when Will Whatley led off with a double and and scored with a nifty slide at the plate on a groundout by Hudson.
South Carolina answered in the home half of the seventh with a one-out, two-run single to give Edgefield County the 2-1 walk-off win.
In the double-elimination tournament, the Orange didn't have time to hang their heads as they faced Texas in a win-or-go-home showdown. Texas rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5.
Auburn had the answer, however, with Hudson singling with one out in the inning and advancing to third with two outs to set the table for Harrison Short. Short didn't disappoint and a singled home Jones for the walk-off victory, 6-5.
Auburn completed its run back to the title game with a 3-2 win over Louisiana on Thursday morning. Grooms and Colton Plan each had two hits in the game while Grooms pitched 5 2/3 innings of two run baseball and Luther picked up the one-out save.
Auburn will now square off in a rematch with Edgefield County tonight at 7:30 with the championship on the line. The game can be streamed live at jockjive.com/dixiebaseball.html.