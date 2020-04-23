The NFL Draft is this week and that is always an exciting event, but when there are no live sports and everyone is stuck in isolation, it feels like Super Bowl Sunday, the Final Four, Opening Day and the Masters all rolled into one.
That excitement is why I have written thousands of words the last couple weeks with my positional previews. That series concludes today with my mock draft’s first round.
There are plenty of mock drafts out there so I decided to throw an extra wrinkle in by projecting a few trades which shake up the picks a bit. Here is how I see the 2020 first round of the NFL Draft shaking out.
1. Bengals
» Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: The most valuable player in college football this season is also the most valuable player in the NFL Draft. Cincinnati shouldn’t have to think too hard about taking the Ohio kid.
2. Redskins
» Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: Quarterbacks are their own category, but there isn’t much debate about the best non-quarterback in the draft. Another no-brainer here as Washington is committed to Dwayne Haskins at quarterback.
3. Lions
» Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State: Columbus is a pro-football factory and Okudah is head and shoulders above the rest of the class of defensive backs. Detroit traded top cover man Darius Slay to Philadelphia so this is a massive need.
4. Raiders
» Trade: Oakland trades No. 12, No. 19 and a 2021 first rounder to the Giants for No. 4
» Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: Tagovailoa just feels like a Jon Gruden guy. With Mike Mayock and Gruden having job security, they can afford to get Tua healthy and hope he becomes a quarterback that can compete in a division with Patrick Mahomes. The cost is high, but Las Vegas went and got their guy for the billboards at a new stadium.
5. Dolphins
» Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: Rumor has it that Miami prefers Herbert over Tagovailoa. Herbert isn’t as flashy as Burrow or Tagovailoa, but he also didn’t have the talent around him they had.
6. Chargers
» Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Panic in Los Angeles. Three quarterbacks gone and Tyrod Taylor is currently their starter. It feels like there is a big drop-off after Herbert, but there is also a big drop after Love. The Chargers get their guy with as much talent as anyone drafted above him. Now they have to teach him how to play quarterback.
7. Panthers
» Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: The quarterback mania early allows a Carolina kid to fall right into the Panthers’ lap. With Luke Kuechly retiring, Carolina needs a linebacker and they get a special one.
8. Cardinals
» Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: Kliff Kingsbury needs to keep Kyler Murray upright so he can throw to DeAndre Hopkins and company. They have their pick of linemen and they grab the most athletic one.
9. Jaguars
» Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Jacksonville moved on from Calais Campbell this offseason and they need a new leader for the defensive line. Brown is elite at what he does and a great value here.
10. Broncos
» Trade: Denver trades No. 15, a third rounder and a 2021 third rounder to Cleveland for No. 10
» Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Most have Ruggs as the third-best receiver in the draft, but receiver is about fit and with Courtland Sutton breaking out last year, Drew Lock needs a speed threat on the other side.
11. Jets
» CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Sam Darnold needs weapons and being able to grab their top receiver this late is quite a luxury.
12. Giants
» Trade with Raiders: See fourth pick.
» Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: If New York stayed at four, Wills could have very easily been the pick there. With him fall here, they are very pleased with how that deal worked out.
13. Niners
» Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Jeudy’s fall ends with San Francisco looking to replace Emmanuel Sanders. Pairing Jeudy with Deebo Samuel is a very fun idea for Niner fans.
14. Buccaneers
» Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: This is an ideal scenario for Tampa. Tom Brady is in town, and he isn’t necessarily a scrambler. The Bucs have to protect Brady, and Thomas is the most experienced left tackle in this class.
15. Browns
» Trade with Broncos: See 10th pick.
» Mehki Becton, OT, Louisville: The gamble pays off and Cleveland scoops up the final elite offensive tackle and a mountain of a man to protect Baker Mayfield. After signing Jack Conklin in free agency, Mayfield finally has his bookend tackles.
16. Falcons
» C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Coach Dan Quinn loves his Florida guys. After getting rid of Desmond Trufant, Atlanta needs a No. 1 cornerback, and Henderson is an elite guy in man coverage.
17. Vikings
» Trade: Minnesota trades No. 22, fourth rounder and fifth rounder for No. 17
» Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina: Minnesota has a ton of picks in this draft so they can afford to use some of that capital to grab the best 3-technique in the draft. Dallas really wanted Henderson, but with him gone, it makes sense to stock up on picks.
18. Dolphins
» K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, LSU: Brian Flores appears to be one of the best defensive minds in the league. The Dolphins improved a ton last season. Imagine what he’d do with talent. Chaisson is an elite pass rusher in this class.
19. Giants
» Trade with Raiders: See fourth pick.
» Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The debate at No. 4 was if the Giants go linebacker or offensive tackle. The trade lets them fill both holes. They grab the No. 2 ‘backer in the class.
20. Packers
» Trade: Green Bay trades No. 30 and a second rounder to Jacksonville for No. 20 and fourth rounder.
» Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Green Bay is loaded with size at wide receiver, but ever since Randall Cobb left, they’ve been searching for a slot guy. Jefferson is ideal for that role.
21. Eagles
» Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Philadelphia is desperate for receivers after seeing former Houston quarterback Greg Ward as its top target for a playoff run. Mims owned the combine and is terrific in contested-catch situations.
22. Cowboys
» Trade with Vikings: See 17th pick.
» Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU: After missing out on Henderson, Dallas moves down and still gets its next cornerback with Gladney making the short trek from Fort Worth to Dallas. After Byron Jones left, landing a corner is a must.
23. Patriots
» Zach Baun, LB, Wisconsin: Baun’s common NFL comparison is Kyle Van Noy. The Patriots lost Van Noy in free agency so Baun is a natural fit. Plus he got caught with a diluted sample at the combine, so he fits the New England rule-stretching culture.
24. Saints
» Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: New Orleans’ top need is linebacker and the board lines up with a hometown kid coming in to help. Queen is the final top-tier linebacker in the class.
25. Vikings
» Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Minnesota lost its top three cornerbacks in free agency so grabbing one in the first round is a must and Fulton dropping to No. 25 is a pleasant surprise.
26. Dolphins
» Josh Jones, OT, Houston: Miami needs to protect Herbert if he is going to succeed. Jones is raw, but he has all the tools to be an elite left tackle.
27. Seahawks
» Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: With Jadeveon Clowney a free agent, defensive end is a big need for Seattle. Gross-Matos fits the mold for big defensive ends in Seattle.
28. Ravens
» Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The value simply isn’t there at linebacker which is why Baltimore traded down. It still isn’t there. Earl Thomas is not getting any younger though. The Ravens traditionally love Alabama players so McKinney gets to learn from the Hall of Famer.
29. Titans
» Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn: After losing Jurrell Casey in the offseason, Tennessee needs to beef its defensive line back up. Davidson is a guy who can move all over the line and create problems for opposing offensive linemen. Last year’s pick Jeffery Simmons and Davidson make sure that D-line rebuild is swift.
30. Jaguars
» Trade with Packers: See 20th pick.
» Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn: Jacksonville got its second first rounder by trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey. With A.J. Bouye also walking in free agency, they jump on the upside of Igbinoghene here. It is an extra bonus that their top two picks know each other.
31. Dolphins
» Trade: Miami trades No. 39 and a third rounder to San Francisco for No. 31.
» Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota: In addition to three first rounders, Miami has a ton a draft picks throughout the draft so they can pay the price for a fourth first rounder. San Francisco doesn’t have any picks in second, third or fourth rounds, so trading here is a must. Miami coach Brian Flores has said that Winfield’s father, Antoine Sr., is his favorite cornerback in NFL history. It only makes sense for him to grab his son.
32. Chiefs
» Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan: Linebacker and cornerback are picked fairly thin at this point, so the Super Bowl champions go with the best player available. While Kansas City’s tackles are elite, Ruiz can certainly help the interior of the Chiefs’ offensive line and protect the franchise — Patrick Mahomes.
