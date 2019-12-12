In this Oct. 17, 2019, photo, Philadelphia Eagles practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta displays a football during an interview with The Associated Press at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia. Those shiny “NFL 100” logos on all the footballs being used to commemorate the league’s centennial season are part of a lengthy process that goes into making each handcrafted leather game ball. Wilson has been the official game ball of the NFL since 1941. The size, shape and feel of the football have evolved over the years, but the personal touch remains the same.