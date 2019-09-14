The Tigers are running at full speed again.
Auburn’s revitalized ground attack rolled in rhythm on Saturday and helped power the team to a 55-16 victory over Kent State, getting the Tigers to 3-0 on the season before their SEC opener next week at Texas A&M.
No. 8 Auburn bowled its way to 467 rushing yards on the way to overpowering the MAC’s Golden Flashes, piling up 142 rushing yards in the first quarter alone after two lackluster rushing performances in the team’s first two wins.
JaTarvious Whitlow powered his way to 135 yards and two touchdowns, while veteran senior Kam Martin pushed to 71 yards and a score, before track-star sophomore Shaun Shivers rolled up much of his 102 yards in the second half.
Auburn led 24-10 at the half before Whitlow’s 16-yard touchdown early in the third quarter helped put the game on ice — and send Auburn into what will surely be a top-25 showdown with now-No. 16 Texas A&M next weekend in College Station, Texas.
“It’s really important when we’re running the football and playing with pace,” Malzahn said, after his team flexed its muscles in the ground game a lot like some of his more famous offenses from years past — and after his fourth game back as Auburn’s play-caller on offense.
“That’s when we are at our best,” he said. “It opens things up. It was a really good night.
“I think more than anything, it was just a commitment to run the football. We were very committed to doing that tonight and I think that helped also.”
Malzahn had expressed his disapproval in the running game’s production in Auburn’s first two wins. Auburn trailed Oregon 14-6 at half in the teams’ season opener before freshman quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers’ comeback that saw him hit Williams for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the game. Last week in Auburn’s home opener against Tulane, Auburn mustered just 20 rushing yards on 13 carries in the game’s first half.
But Saturday against Kent State, Auburn seemed to run with a purpose early and powerfully — pushing to 205 rushing yards by halftime.
Nix was in on that Tigers’ rushing attack, breaking loose outside on read-option keepers for gains of 17 yards and 18 yards on back-to-back plays before Whitlow punched in the 3-yard touchdown run that put Auburn up 7-3 after an early Kent State field goal. Backup quarterback Joey Gatewood, too, came into the game at times in the first half to help boost that Auburn running game. He finished with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with most of that production coming in the first half.
In Whitlow, Shivers and Gatewood, Auburn finished with three 100-yard rushers in one game for the first time since Bo Jackson, Lionel James and Tommie Agee all rushed for 100-plus yards in a game in 1983.
With all those weapons firing, Auburn’s rushing attack rolled to its most productive performance of the season.
“We found our identity early in running the ball,” Nix said. “We really moved them up front and we got in a rhythm running the ball. And so that really opened up certain outside throws, some short ones, and got me in a little bit of a rhythm.”
Nix played mostly mistake-free. He hit a wide-open Eli Stove in stride on a flea-flicker play midway through the third quarter that put Auburn up 38-10 and all but sealed it.
Nix finished the game 12-of-16 with 161 passing yards and a touchdown.
Two of Auburn’s most touted NFL Draft prospects did miss action in Saturday’s homecoming celebration. Regular starter at left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho dressed but did not start, with Bailey Sharp taking his place. Standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown left the game early and did not return.
Malzahn said after the game that he didn’t think Brown’s injury was serious, but that he’d only have more information later. He said Wanogho was held out, recovering from an injury sustained last week.
Sophomore receiver Seth Williams also missed the game, as Malzahn said he would earlier in the week.
