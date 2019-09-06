The cross-country season got underway for both Lee-Scott Academy and Southern Prep on Thursday at the Opelika Sportsplex. While both teams emphasized that they have plenty of work to do before the end of the fall, they took plenty of positives from getting out on the course again.
Lee-Scott junior Kendall Hull said she was glad that the season started on the Warriors home course, even if the lack of trees made the three-mile course enjoyable for spectators to track the runners but a bit more uncomfortable for the racers themselves.
“The course is very, very open,” Hull said. “It is very, very hot, and there was not a lot of shade. There were a lot of circles, but you got to pass in front of the parents and they cheered you on.”
Warrior senior Jack Terry returns from to the team after winning an individual state championship last year, but he has had to battle through injury this offseason. His time, 17:38.01, wasn’t what he had hoped for, but he was still able to take second in the 58-runner boys’ field.
“It is a little bit on the disappointing side, but it is our first meet of the year and I’ve had a really short amount of training this summer,” Terry said. “It is just a point to build on.”
Eastwood Christian’s Eli Bennett was the only runner to beat Terry’s time, but the Lee-Scott senior stressed that he learned a lot from the race despite the loss. It was the first time he has ever raced Bennett.
“I was surprised by the pace,” Terry said. “It shows where I am and where I have to be at … Honestly, I have to buckle down and get going.”
Other top Lee-Scott finishes came from Ansh Patel in 14th, Alex Self in 21st and Austin Marlin in 22nd. Hagen Marlin was 28th to round out the team scoring.
“We have a good team,” Terry said. “We have a lot of potential.”
For Southern Prep, Daniel Tampa provided the highlight by running an 18:59.17 and taking sixth. Tampa was happy with the performance given that it was his first cross-country race.
“I definitely felt like I could’ve done a little bit better, but it was great for my first time being out here,” Tampa said.
Tampa is a two-sport athlete for the Rangers this fall, balancing football and cross country. That makes for some long days with 5:30 a.m. runs followed by school and then football practice after school.
“That running in the morning warms me up and gets me ready for football,” Tampa said.
Preston Linkenauger was 18th for Southern Prep, and Ronald Hathaway finished 20th. Riley Harrison, meanwhile, was 25th.
For the girls, Hull led the effort with a 23:11.95 to take second out of 24 runners behind Trinity Christian’s Marcia Washburn. Hull is coming off a fourth-place finish at state as a sophomore.
“I’ve been running since seventh grade, and the more I’ve ran the better I’ve gotten,” Hull said. “If you don’t stop, you’ll keep getting better.”
Hull says she enters the season with the highest of goals.
“Just to be the best in the state,” Hull said.
Lee-Scott was the only girls’ team to qualify for team points and won the team title. Hayden Hairston was sixth overall, while Ann Singleton and Ellie Sprayberry were 10th and 11th. Audrey Chastonay, Mary Kathryn Lamb, Taylor Cochran, Libby Williamson and Payton Huguley finished in the 13th through 17th.
