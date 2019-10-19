The Kingdom Choir performs in Opelika today

Billions watched as its singers performed “Stand by Me” at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Today, The Kingdom Choir will perform in Opelika.
The London choir will open East Alabama Arts’ 2019-20 Performance Series. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 Lafayette Parkway.
Founded in 1994 by award-winning gospel choir conductor Karen Gibson, The Kingdom Choir is on its first North American tour.
Its first full-length album was released in November, and after its performance at the royal wedding, the choir has had other television appearances in the United Kingdom, as well as the United States.
Gibson, who teaches singing at schools across London, has conducted gospel workshops in the U.K., the U.S., Europe, Africa and Japan. She’s also conducted some of the most prestigious choirs in the U.K. Her choirs are finalists or winners of choir competitions.
Gibson talks musicBefore The Kingdom Choir’s show in Knoxville, Tenn., Gibson talked about her love of gospel music, calling it “uplifting,” “powerful” and transforming.
She said the choir members are from “all over.” Some members she has known all her life, while others are her students.
And about the performance at the royal wedding, Gibson said she wasn’t nervous.
“I was really excited,” she said.
“When we were approached about being included on the first North American tour following the choir’s skyrocket to fame for its performance at the royal wedding before an audience of 2 billion, the response was maybe the easiest ‘yes’ ever spoken in booking a performance,” said Phillip Preston, director of East Alabama Arts. “It only took about two days for the entire national tour to sell out to major presenters across the country, who were all equally excited at the prospect.”
‘33 years’
“East Alabama Arts is very excited to be celebrating 33 years presenting stellar performances of nearly every kind onstage at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. There’s no end to the variety of artists and ensembles who are available to visit us here in East Alabama as they travel the globe performing in the world’s great venues,” Preston said.
“The rest of the season will feature fantastic entertainment coming from Australia, Siberia, Japan, Montenegro and Ireland, as well as Broadway and dance from New York City.
“The best part is, no matter where you live in this area, you’re only minutes from thrill after thrill, show after show.”
For ticket information for today’s concert, visit www.eastalabama arts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.