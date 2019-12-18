Auburn has brought in more talent from Broward County, with a signature from Elijah Canion from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida.
Canion is rated as a three-star prospect by all of the major recruiting outlets.
Auburn sophomore running back Shaun Shivers also came to the Plains from Chaminade-Madonna Prep.
Elijah Canion
Hometown: Broward County, Fla.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 201
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐
