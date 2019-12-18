Auburn has brought in more talent from Broward County, with a signature from Elijah Canion from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida.

Canion is rated as a three-star prospect by all of the major recruiting outlets.

Auburn sophomore running back Shaun Shivers also came to the Plains from Chaminade-Madonna Prep.

Elijah Canion

Hometown: Broward County, Fla.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 201

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

