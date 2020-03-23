Sponsored Content

The local food & drink establishments below are currently open and ready to serve your family via pickup and/or delivery! Call to place an order and support these local businesses.

To add your restaurant/bar or distillery to this page, please call Melanie Kilpatrick at 334-444-6139.

restaurant-listings

Bus. Name Address Pickup Delivery Phone
Jefferson's 905 S Railroad Ave Yes Yes 334-745-6927
La Cantina 870 N Railroad Ave Yes Yes 334-203-1418
Niffer's 917 S Railroad Ave Yes Yes 334-787-5989
Red Clay Brewing Company 704 N Railroad Ave Yes No 334-737-5409
Resting Pulse Brewing Company 714 1st Ave Yes No 334-203-1364
Irish Bred Pub 833 S Railroad Ave Yes No 334-363-2235
Ma Fia's 811 S Railroad Ave Yes Yes 334-745-6266
The Bottling Plant Event Center 614 N Railroad Ave Yes Yes 334-705-5466
Load comments