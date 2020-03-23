Sponsored Content
|Bus. Name
|Address
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Jefferson's
|905 S Railroad Ave
|Yes
|Yes
|334-745-6927
|La Cantina
|870 N Railroad Ave
|Yes
|Yes
|334-203-1418
|Niffer's
|917 S Railroad Ave
|Yes
|Yes
|334-787-5989
|Red Clay Brewing Company
|704 N Railroad Ave
|Yes
|No
|334-737-5409
|Resting Pulse Brewing Company
|714 1st Ave
|Yes
|No
|334-203-1364
|Irish Bred Pub
|833 S Railroad Ave
|Yes
|No
|334-363-2235
|Ma Fia's
|811 S Railroad Ave
|Yes
|Yes
|334-745-6266
|The Bottling Plant Event Center
|614 N Railroad Ave
|Yes
|Yes
|334-705-5466
