Auburn has pulled in another signing-day surprise.

The Tigers have flipped 6-foot-5 Miami commit Romello Height from Dublin, Ga.

Marvin James of WMAV reported his decision from his announcement.

He figures to play the pass-rushing specialist Buck position along Auburn's defensive line.

Height was committed to Miami but announced Wednesday shortly after noon that he'd be jumping to join Auburn.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments