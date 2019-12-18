Auburn has pulled in another signing-day surprise.
The Tigers have flipped 6-foot-5 Miami commit Romello Height from Dublin, Ga.
Marvin James of WMAV reported his decision from his announcement.
He figures to play the pass-rushing specialist Buck position along Auburn's defensive line.
Height was committed to Miami but announced Wednesday shortly after noon that he'd be jumping to join Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.