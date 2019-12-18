Auburn High vs. Murphy high school football

Auburn High running back Aaron Diggs (27) carries the ball during the Auburn High vs. Murphy football game at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn on Friday.

 SARA PALCZEWSKI/spalczewski@oanow.com

Auburn High’s Omari Porter and Aaron Diggs were two critical pieces in the Tigers’ run to the Class 7A state semifinals. On Wednesday, both players signed to play at FBS programs. 

Porter and Diggs made it official as part of the early signing period Wednesday. Porter signed with the Stanford Cardinal, while Diggs signed with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. 
 
Porter, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound three-star cornerback, was looked at as a crucial piece for Auburn’s defense in 2019. Porter's play was crucial as part of the Tigers' secondary this fall, and his efforts helped the Tigers give up only 15.3 points per game and reach the Class 7A state semifinals.
Porter originally committed to the Cardinal on July 18. 
 
Diggs, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound three-star safety, had made a name for himself as a linebacker/safety hybrid at Auburn, but he truly stepped up at running back for the Tigers this fall.
 
Diggs took over as the team's lead running back early in the year and never looked back. He finished the season with 268 carries for 1,605 yards and 19 touchdowns in addition to 19 receptions for 485 yards and seven touchdowns.
 
Diggs originally committed to Coastal Carolina on June 20. 

