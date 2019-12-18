Auburn High’s Omari Porter and Aaron Diggs were two critical pieces in the Tigers’ run to the Class 7A state semifinals. On Wednesday, both players signed to play at FBS programs.
Fired up to get this one out of Alabama! Welcome, Omari!— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 18, 2019
✍️ » @omariporter2
⏰ » 5:11 a.m. PT
📍 » Auburn, Ala.
🗞 » https://t.co/kKLsoXW7ji#CardClass20 | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/gTDnpiND7w
A BALLPLAYER we got in Aaron! Ready to cause havoc on the outside for the #BlackSwarm! #ChantsUp | #BEL1EVE | #BAM— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) December 18, 2019
🖋️ Signing Day Central:https://t.co/O5J3bsFSKN pic.twitter.com/HN8LidGE0V
