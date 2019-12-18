Rodney Garner has another stud to add to his stellar defensive line.

Consensus four-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker has signed with Auburn, the school announced.

He's rated as a four-star prospect by all of Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

He comes to Auburn out of Schley County High School in Georgia.

Zykeivous Walker

Hometown: Ellaville, Ga.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 267

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

