Rodney Garner has another stud to add to his stellar defensive line.
Consensus four-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker has signed with Auburn, the school announced.
He's rated as a four-star prospect by all of Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
He comes to Auburn out of Schley County High School in Georgia.
Zykeivous Walker
Hometown: Ellaville, Ga.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 267
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.