It was an incredible season for pass catchers in college football this past season, and while not all of those players are eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft, this class is still special.
With Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and the Alabama duo of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, the top of this draft class has three players who warrant top-10 consideration. The only thing that could keep them away from cracking that top 10 is the incredible depth of the class where teams will be able to find quality receivers in the later rounds.
Whether it’s the route-running prowess of LSU’s Justin Jefferson, the deep-ball ability of Baylor’s Denzel Mims, the versatility of Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., or the quickness of TCU’s Jalen Reagor, there is something for everyone in this class.
Best of the Bunch
» Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Jeudy has fallen off in a lot of the mock drafts since the beginning of the year. Last summer, Jeudy was considered a top-5 pick and the clear top playmaker in the class but has seen his stock drop recently.
The drop wasn’t as much due to his own play as the spectacular season from Lamb and Ruggs’ strong play with a standout combine. Lamb and Ruggs both offer better pure athleticism than Jeudy, but Jeudy offers the best route-running ability in the class.
Jeudy’s size and speed are good enough that they don’t knock him out of this spot. Jeudy is going to become a quarterback’s best friend at the next level and without DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Ruggs to split targets with, he could be even more dominant in the NFL.
Ruggs, Lamb and Jeudy all offer distinct skill sets and could go in any order in the first round, but Jeudy offers the safest option out of those three.
Most Intriguing
» Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado: In a class full of athletic freaks and big-time playmakers, no player meant more to his individual offense than Shenault has meant to Colorado the last couple seasons.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound receiver is the most dangerous yards-after-catch threat in the class and was even a threat out of the backfield, averaging 6.8 and 7.0 yards per carry the last couple season with seven rushing touchdowns. With nearly 1,800 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over the past two years, he has done it in the passing game, too.
Shenault’s success on the next level will largely be dependent on where he lands. If he finds a creative coach that can maximize his versatility, then he could easily become the steal of this draft.
Most Underrated
» K.J. Hamler, Penn State: The NFL is trending more and more to the college game where passing and spacing is paramount. Last season’s Super Bowl champions, the Kansas Chiefs, are a prime example of that with smaller, shiftier targets like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman creating headaches for opponents.
Hamler had a similar impact on the Big Ten where the Nittany Lions rolled through much of the season and were in playoff contention until the final weeks. His speed and elusiveness makes him the prototypical slot receiver for the next level, and his versatility is reminiscent of Percy Harvin when he was first in the league.
Hamler is never likely to be a No. 1 receiver for an NFL team due to his best home being in the slot, but in today’s NFL he can still be a game breaker from that spot. Hamler will likely be a second-round pick but will out-perform some of the more traditional targets who get taken before him.
Most Overrated
» Tee Higgins, Clemson: One of those more traditional targets is Clemson’s star wideout. The Tigers have been a wide receiver factory under Dabo Swinney with many of their stars making huge impacts in the NFL, and Higgins appears to be next in line.
The 6-foot-4 Higgins is a jump-ball specialist who dominates on contested catches and can out-muscle almost anyone he faces. The problem with that is in the NFL cornerbacks will be much more likely be able to go up with him, and his next quarterback is less likely to have the faith to just throw it up like Trevor Lawrence did so many times.
Higgins reminds me of Laquon Treadwell when he first came into the NFL. Treadwell was more physical than his opponents at Ole Miss, but once he became a first-round pick he struggled to get open in the NFL and never developed his route running.
In most seasons, Higgins would still be a first-round prospect for me, but not this year with the other names in this class.
My top-20 wide receivers
1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
4. Justin Jefferson, LSU
5. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
6. Denzel Mims, Baylor
7. K.J. Hamler, Penn State
8. Jalen Reagor, TCU
9. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
10. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
11. Tee Higgins, Clemson
12. Michael Pittman Jr., USC
13. Collin Johnson, Texas
14. Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
15. Van Jefferson, Florida
16. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
17. Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
18. Devin Duvernay, Texas
19. Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
20. Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.