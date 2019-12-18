Auburn has the paperwork in for safety Chris Thompson Jr., signing with Auburn out of Duncanville, Texas.

He marks the second new addition to the defensive backfield to come to Auburn in this class by way of Texas. Cornerback Marco Domio sent in his letter of intent earlier, signing with Auburn out of Blinn College.

Thompson played at Duncanville High School in Texas.

Chris Thompson Jr.

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 201

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

