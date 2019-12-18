The signature is in from another in-state star in defensive end Daniel Foster-Allen, who signs from Auburn out of St. Paul's in Mobile.

Foster-Allen will join Rodney Garner's group on the Auburn defensive line.

Daniel Foster-Allen

Hometown: Saraland

Height: 6-4

Weight: 264

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

