The signature is in from another in-state star in defensive end Daniel Foster-Allen, who signs from Auburn out of St. Paul's in Mobile.
Foster-Allen will join Rodney Garner's group on the Auburn defensive line.
Daniel Foster-Allen
Hometown: Saraland
Height: 6-4
Weight: 264
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐
