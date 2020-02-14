Q. What’s your take on the Mel Tucker-Michigan State situation?
Q. It’s almost baseball season. Who’s your all-time favorite baseball player, and why?
Q. Which sports team is in the most need of a spring cleaning?
A. He was once quoted saying “There’s no transfer portal in the real world,” when complaining about players, and here he is portalling off. My take is he should put his foot in his mouth.
A. I played a little catcher in Dixie League, so Javy Lopez was my guy.
A. The New York Knicks might need a year-long scrubbing.
A. Please don’t take Eric Bieniemy away from the Chiefs.
A. Torii Hunter. Defense wins championships.
A. The Houston Astros.
A. Hey, dude just doubled his salary. Can’t make an argument there.
A. I was a catcher as a kid, so former Braves catcher Javy Lopez will always have a special place in my heart.
A. If the Houston Astros aren’t the answer, I’m not sure who is.
