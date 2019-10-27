ESPN (106.7 FM) SportsCenter AllNight, 1-3 a.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) First and Last, 3-5 a.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) Ben Maller Show, 1-5 a.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis, 5 a.m.-6 a.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) Mike and Mike in the Morning, 5-9 a.m.

WAUD (1230 AM) Jay Douglas in the Morning, 6-8 a.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) On the Mark w/D. Mark Mitchell and Jeff Sasser, 6-9 a.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, 9 a.m-11 a.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) The Dan Patrick Show, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) The Lunch Break, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) The Herd with Colin Cowherd, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

WAUD (1230 AM) Southern Sports Today with Chuck Oliver, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) The SEC Report, 1-2 p.m.

WAUD (1230 AM) Rich Eisen Show, 1-2 p.m.

WTGZ (95.9 FM), WAUD (1230 AM) The Paul Finebaum Show, 2-6 p.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) The Doug Gottlieb Show 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) The Will Cain Show, 2-4 p.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) The Drive with Bill Cameron, 4-5 p.m.

WTGZ (93.9 FM) Sports Call, 4-6 p.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

WAUD (1230 AM) Steve Gorman Sports, 6-7 p.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) Spain & Fitz, 6-8 p.m.

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

WAUD (1230 AM) JT “The Brick” w/ Tomm Looney, 7-10 p.m.

ESPN (106.7 FM) Freddie & Fitz, 8 p.m.-Midnight

WZMG (910 AM), WPCH (1310 AM) The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

