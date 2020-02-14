The city of Opelika’s new Municipal Court Building is about to start hosting public meetings.
City spokesperson Leigh Krehling announced Friday that the follow meetings are moving next month to the new courtroom space at 300 MLK Blvd.:
• City Council (March 3)
• Zoning Board of Adjustments (March 10)
• Municipal Court (March 11)
• Historic Preservation Commission (March 12)
• Planning Commission (March 24)
Krehling said parking may be an issue until April, when contractors are expected to be done with the new police K9 Unit and employee parking lot.
“We are excited about the new facility. We were using other buildings for only a few meetings throughout the month. Moving these meetings will allow for more seating, consistency in location and use of new technology. It will free up space in other buildings throughout the city for growth and expansion,” added Mayor Gary Fuller. “The people of Opelika are sure to be proud of this new courtroom.”
