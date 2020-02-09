The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Asian Supermarket

Address: 3750 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 27

By His Grace Daycare

Address: 116 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 29

Chickchickporkprok Grill

Address: 3810 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 27

Chick-Fil-a

Address: 230 Beard Eaves Court, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 29

Chicken Salad Chick

Address: 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 28

Country Market

Address: 8124 Lee Road 379, Salem

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 31

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 27

FarmHouse Fraternity

Address: 552 W. Thach, Auburn University

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 27

Foy Dining

Address: 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 28

Fruteria La Unica

Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 28

Hibachi Sushi & Grill Buffet

Address: 3903 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 27

J.R.’s Steakhouse Downtown

Address: 9571 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 29

Kitchen 3810

Address: 3810 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 27

Mandarin House

Address: 3800 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 29

Mi Poblanita Market

Address: 3708 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 27

Panda Express

Address: 282 W. Thach Eve., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 28

Sigma Tau Gamma

Address: 941 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 27

Student Village Dining

Address: 530 Thach Circle, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 29

Subway

Address: 7730 AL Highway 51, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 29

Terrell Complex

Address: Davis Drive, Auburn University

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 28

The Dukes

Address: 2969 Lee Road 380, Valley

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 31

Wok ‘N Roll Restaurant & Bar

Address: 1703 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 87

Review date: Jan. 29

Tags

Load comments