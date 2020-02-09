The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Asian Supermarket
Address: 3750 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 27
By His Grace Daycare
Address: 116 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 29
Chickchickporkprok Grill
Address: 3810 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 27
Chick-Fil-a
Address: 230 Beard Eaves Court, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 29
Chicken Salad Chick
Address: 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 28
Country Market
Address: 8124 Lee Road 379, Salem
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 31
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 27
FarmHouse Fraternity
Address: 552 W. Thach, Auburn University
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 27
Foy Dining
Address: 1310 Wilmore Dr., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 28
Fruteria La Unica
Address: 814 Geneva St., Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 28
Hibachi Sushi & Grill Buffet
Address: 3903 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 27
J.R.’s Steakhouse Downtown
Address: 9571 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 29
Kitchen 3810
Address: 3810 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 27
Mandarin House
Address: 3800 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 29
Mi Poblanita Market
Address: 3708 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 27
Panda Express
Address: 282 W. Thach Eve., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 28
Sigma Tau Gamma
Address: 941 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 27
Student Village Dining
Address: 530 Thach Circle, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 29
Subway
Address: 7730 AL Highway 51, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 29
Terrell Complex
Address: Davis Drive, Auburn University
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 28
The Dukes
Address: 2969 Lee Road 380, Valley
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 31
Wok ‘N Roll Restaurant & Bar
Address: 1703 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 87
Review date: Jan. 29
