Gift baskets filled with hope.
Last Christmas, 12 of them were delivered to U.S. families grieving the loss of a child, thanks to the warm hearts of many donors who helped fulfill the goal of an Auburn-based nonprofit, Sadie’s Hope Ministries.
Now the same nonprofit, which was created by the Andrews family in remembrance of their 3-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, who passed away on Oct. 14, 2017, after drowning in a grease trap in the picnic area of an Auburn ice cream shop, is aiming to deliver at least 17 “Hope Baskets” this holiday season.
In the meantime, any donations to help with this effort will be much appreciated.
“The goal is to connect with these families,” said Sadie’s mother, Corrie Andrews. “To let them know that they are not alone in this extremely hard journey without one of their children — or children — here on Earth with them. And to let them know we understand that, specifically, around the holidays is extremely hard for grieving families. Because it’s a constant reminder of families getting together, and your family is not ‘complete’ anymore because of the passing of one of your children.”
‘God is connecting us’
Last year, the Andrews filled Sadie’s Christmas stocking with donations they received for bereaved families. Since then, Corrie said people have been letting them know of other families in need of blessings.
“God is connecting us with families all over,” Corrie said, noting examples like a Texas family she learned about whose child shared Sadie’s name.
These connections are giving life to outlets of emotional support, and the Andrews are aiming to bolster this support by distributing gift baskets of encouragement. Last year’s baskets included handwritten letters from Corrie, expressing how her family understood the many emotions and questions that bereaved families experience as they endure the heartbreaking absence of a child.
These experiences, Corrie said, include an overwhelming sense of feeling lost, as well as multiple aching questions that repeatedly sting the soul: “How can we ever move on?”
“Can this be real?”
“Why my child?”
To help families cope with these hardships, the Andrews family is sharing the very resource that continues to help them — their Christian faith.
“We want to remind them how deeply God loves them, and that they are not alone on this journey,” Corrie said. “We let them know that we have been and do continue to pray for them. And we just remind them of truth, that though they have suffered much, Jesus will restore them to life again, and he will lift them up from the depths of the Earth and comfort them once again.”
‘Hope’
Gift cards are welcomed donations for Hope Baskets, as they can help offset some of the stress families endure as they grieve the loss of a child, Corrie explained.
“Especially when this happens close to the holidays, as it did for us, you’re so overwhelmed by just the smallest things,” Corrie said. “And so the gifts cards were one way that God used to not only bless us, but they helped relieve some of the overwhelming responsibilities for me specifically — to buy groceries, to cook and clean up. And the blessing in disguise was getting us out and away from the house, where it’s quiet and where you very much realize the absence of that child, the absence of that voice.”
Last year’s baskets also included a little booklet, “Heaven,” which Corrie said helped remind families that “this is not our home; this isn’t our final destination.” There also was a miniature notebook, or “Blessings Book,” that Corrie wrote truths inside and encouraged families “to recall blessings to kind of get their eyes off what they don’t have, and focus on what God has given them.”
Embracing and documenting blessings, Corrie said, has been especially helpful for her family. One blessing, she added, is her thankfulness for the three years they were able to spend with Sadie.
“Some people don’t even get three years,” Corrie said. “Some people are not even blessed with a child. So, to get our eyes off ‘what I don’t have’ and focus on how very much God has, indeed, richly blessed us.
“Even if it was something as simple as ‘God, thank you. It was cloudy and dreary,’ which is also very hard for grieving families. That kind of weather is extremely depressing for grieving families, but when the sun is shining, that helps things get better, as much as possible.
“My husband and I would pray together daily — “God, would you please allow us to see the sun?’ As simple as that is, that was a blessing for me to write down — ‘God, allow the sun to shine today.’ Even though it might have been for five minutes — ‘God, allow me to see the sun.’ That was huge. Still is huge for me and my family, little things like that.”
Merely on loan
The Andrews aim to include these and other items, like gifts for children, in this year’s baskets.
A candle bearing an uplifting sentiment — “Hope” — also will be featured, an idea inspired by the national candlelight vigils that are observed during Pregnancy, Infant and Child Loss Awareness Month in October.
“I don’t choose to say ‘child loss’ because, again, Sadie was never ours to begin with,” Corrie said. “She was merely on loan from God. But that’s what it’s known as in October — ironically, when Sadie moved to heaven. But one of the things I know that has been done for that month is lighting a candle.
“So, this year, we’re including a candle that has the word ‘Hope’ on it to show them — to remind them, these families — that if we place our hope in this world, then we’re going to grieve forever, and there’s not going to be any light at the end of the tunnel.
“But, when we place our hope in Jesus Christ, that is what carries us through, and that Jesus does walk with us day by day, moment by moment, through each hard moment.”
‘Thankful’
In connecting with other grieving families and distributing Hope Baskets, Corrie and her husband, Tracy, are reminding families “to cling to God” for hope and strength. Likewise, they are encouraging families to embrace relationships with Jesus Christ.
“A lot of times as men, as the leaders and protectors of our families, sometimes when things like this happen, we tend to look at ourselves and think we’ve failed in some way as a husband or father,” Tracy said.
Sharing about how he recently talked with a father who expressed a similar outlook due to another tragedy, Tracy highlighted the helpfulness in offering encouragement by assuring the father that he is not a failure, “that God loves us.”
“Just to stay encouraged, and not let the devil creep in on you and try to get you discouraged and down on yourself for things like that,” Tracy said, afterward adding, “I’m just thankful that there are a lot of other families that still haven’t forgotten us, that are still willing to support us, and support us as we help other people.
“It’s been a big thing for me. There are several people that have been with us pretty much these whole two years of this and have been constantly praying for us, constantly supporting our ministry, whether it be through prayer or through gifts for Sadie’s stocking.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the gift baskets can do so by connecting through the 501©(3) nonprofit’s Venmo account, @Sadie’s-Hope, or by putting a donation in one of Sadie’s stockings at Moores Mill Monograms at 1888 Ogletree Road in Auburn. More information can be provided by emailing the nonprofit at sadieshopeministries@gmail.com.
How to help
Although the deadline for Hope Basket donations is Saturday, the Andrews said the nonprofit is accepting donations throughout the year to help with aspirations to purchase property for a future weekend retreat for bereaving families who have lost a child.
Tax donation receipts can be obtained by contacting the nonprofit via email.
The Andrews welcome and thank donors for any donations, all of which will be used to comfort grieving families and let them know that they’re not alone, and their child is not forgotten.
“Those are things that are very important to families who have had a child pass away,” Corrie said. “The rest of the world moves on with their lives, but these grieving families feel like they’re stuck in this nightmare for the rest of their lives. So, to our family, that has become our mission, if you will, or our passion, and what we believe God has called us to do — to walk alongside these families.”
