Eating out on Christmas

Steven Edwards, manager of Waffle House on West Glenn Avenue in Auburn, prepares Christmas Eve for the Christmas Day rush.

 Katherine Haas/Opelika-Auburn Ne

Spend too much time baking cookies? Or maybe your dog ate half of the Christmas meal you made. 

If that's the case, don't worry, there are several dining options open in the area on Christmas Eve, and even a few on Christmas Day. 

Here is a list with some of the restaurants that will be serving guests, maybe even Santa, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Ariccia Cucina Italiana

  • Location: 241 S. College St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 5:30 – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National

  • Location: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: Open for meal service
  • Christmas Day: Open for meal service

Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina

  • Location: 1619 Opelika Rd., Ste. 120, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Chicken Salad Chick

  • Location: 1345 Opelika Rd., A, Auburn | 2776 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Cracker Barrel

  • Location: 1051 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Full Moon Bar-B-Que

  • Location: 2494 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Gigi’s Cupcakes

  • Location: 3794-G Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Huddle House

  • Location: 2020 Gateway Dr., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 6 a.m.  - Midnight
  • Christmas Day: 6 a.m. - Midnight

Mandarin House – Taste of Asia

  • Location: 3800 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Marco’s Pizza

  • Location: 231 N. Dean Rd., Auburn | 1673 Shug Jordan Pkwy, #6, Auburn | 1459 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Old Times Country Buffet

  • Location: 1627 Opelika Rd., #115, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Philly Connection

  • Location: 2328 S. College St., #2, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Tacorita

  • Location: 138 N. College St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

  • Location: 339 S. College St. A, Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

The Depot

  • Location: 124 Mitcham Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

The Hound

  • Location: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed

Waffle House

  • Location: 2064 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 9907 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika | 1738 Opelika Rd., Auburn | 2346 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn | 2167 S. College St., Auburn
  • Christmas Eve: 24 hours
  • Christmas Day: 24 hours

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments