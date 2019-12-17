Spend too much time baking cookies? Or maybe your dog ate half of the Christmas meal you made.
If that's the case, don't worry, there are several dining options open in the area on Christmas Eve, and even a few on Christmas Day.
Here is a list with some of the restaurants that will be serving guests, maybe even Santa, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Ariccia Cucina Italiana
- Location: 241 S. College St., Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 5:30 – 9 p.m.
- Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National
- Location: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
- Christmas Eve: Open for meal service
- Christmas Day: Open for meal service
Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina
- Location: 1619 Opelika Rd., Ste. 120, Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Chicken Salad Chick
- Location: 1345 Opelika Rd., A, Auburn | 2776 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Cracker Barrel
- Location: 1051 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Full Moon Bar-B-Que
- Location: 2494 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Gigi’s Cupcakes
- Location: 3794-G Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Huddle House
- Location: 2020 Gateway Dr., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. - Midnight
- Christmas Day: 6 a.m. - Midnight
Mandarin House – Taste of Asia
- Location: 3800 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Christmas Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Marco’s Pizza
- Location: 231 N. Dean Rd., Auburn | 1673 Shug Jordan Pkwy, #6, Auburn | 1459 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Old Times Country Buffet
- Location: 1627 Opelika Rd., #115, Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Christmas Day: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Philly Connection
- Location: 2328 S. College St., #2, Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Tacorita
- Location: 138 N. College St., Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
- Location: 339 S. College St. A, Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
The Depot
- Location: 124 Mitcham Ave., Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
The Hound
- Location: 124 Tichenor Ave., Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Christmas Day: Closed
Waffle House
- Location: 2064 Interstate Dr., Opelika | 9907 Fox Run Pkwy., Opelika | 1738 Opelika Rd., Auburn | 2346 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn | 2167 S. College St., Auburn
- Christmas Eve: 24 hours
- Christmas Day: 24 hours
