Update: Friday, March 27, 3:10 p.m.
Vadie Sides has been found alive, according to Lee County officials.
Watch this space for more details as they become available.
Volunteers arrived in droves at Roxanna Methodist Church Friday to help search for missing 4-year-old Vadie Sides.
Lee County law enforcement agencies sent out a request for volunteer help after spending the last two days searching for Sides.
Vadie, a red-head wearing a blue dress with green flowers went missing Wednesday about 2:40 p.m. said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. She is about three feet tall and 40 pounds and disappeared while taking a walk with a family friend.
Vadie is believed to have been accompanied by a hound dog named Lucy. The sheriff said the dog wore a collar with a green tag.
Jones announced the need for volunteers and within a couple of hours, dozens of volunteers arrived at the church on Lee County Road 71 to help search.
The church was used as a central location point so as not to clog up the search area, the sheriff said.
Some wore masks, hiking boots and jeans, avoiding other people, others arrived in t-shirts and talked readily with other volunteers.
A COVID-19 response vehicle was on scene, along with ATVs and an Elmore County Emergency Support vehicle.
Manpower, horses and ATVS were used in the first few hours of her disappearance. After nightfall fell the first day, helicopters were used to search for heat signatures, Jay said.
The second day of searching, dive teams had began to search nearby bodies of water, Jones said.
Volunteers were not needed until Friday, as the presence of so many community members would have interfered with technology that officials were using, Jones said.
Volunteers were anxious to join the search.
“Thanks for responding to the call for the need for volunteers,” said Austin Jones, Lee County Emergency Management Agency specialist, to volunteers in a briefing before the search began said.
The EMA specialist encouraged older volunteers or anyone who did not think they could handle a strenuous search to consider leaving.
Additionally, parents with young children were encouraged to skip the search.
“This is a 12- to 14-mile adventure that we’ll going on, and through these things,” the deputy director said. “It’s going to be a hike, it’s going to be tough … If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, that is okay, we thank you for coming out.”
Importantly, the searches were being conducted in grids, he said. This meant that any volunteers who got tired could not leave or the entire grid would need to leave.
“Be slow, be methodical, don’t rush it,” Austin Jones said.
