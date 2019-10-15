Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution that would designate Auburn as a Purple Heart City.
Lee County passed the same resolution two weeks ago and became a Purple Heart County.
The Purple Heart designation honors men and women who have served the military. Auburn, though it was already a part of the Purple Heart Trail, is now a Purple Heart City.
In order to create a Purple Heart City, according to purpleheart.org, then there must be a proclamation.
“The mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of goodwill among the combat-wounded veteran members and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives, and most importantly — make sure we never forget,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.
He presented the resolution in the presence of Purple Heart recipient Van Daughtry and two other veterans who stood with Daughtry.
Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence approached the city recently to ask if it was an officially designated Purple Heart City.
“There are a number of people in the community who are very concerned about our veterans of course, and about the number of veteran suicides, and so we want to make our community, the Lee County community, as veteran friendly as possible,” he said.
Opelika has been both a member of the Purple Heart Trail and a Purple Heart City for years. Auburn University became a Purple Heart entity in September.
There will be a Purple Heart recognition day in November at the Auburn vs. Samford game, Lawrence said.
“The goal is to recognize the veterans and be supportive,” he said.
Town CreekCity Council voted Tuesday to approve renovation work on the creek bank at Town Creek Park. Town Creek Park is at 1150 S. Gay St. and has a dog park, play structure, pond, bridges and walking trails.
According to a memorandum sent from Auburn Parks and Recreation director Rebecca Richardson, there have been requests for maintenance at the park. The work will be completed by M&C Land Services LLC for $36,592.
“The stream bank at Town Creek Park in the area that runs alongside the dam for the pond, has started to show failure,” Richardson said in the memorandum. “The area is immediately next to the walking trail that circles the pond and we have had a number of questions and concerns about it.”
Other Business:
• Auburn City Council approved a tax abatement for new Auburn company, ID Plastics LP.
• It approved installing gutters at Samford Pool for $68,225.
• The council approved a bid from Musco Sports Lighting LLC to purchase light fixtures at Duck Samford Park. Another bid with FSC, Inc. will allow for the installation of the lights.
• A franchise agreement was approved with Point Broadband of Opelika to provide cable services to Auburn in an eight-year contract.
