John Mullins’ door was propped wide open at the comic book shop Monday, on a balmy afternoon in Auburn.
That made the door handle one less surface to have to touch on the way in. And it signaled that the store Collector’s Corner, given low foot traffic and added sanitization efforts, was still open for business.
In fact, Mullins had all-new issues to sell.
New adventures
As sectors of the American entertainment industry shut down in crisis, new comic books are still being published and printed weekly, bringing new stories to readers even in isolation in their homes.
Movie theaters are closed and Hollywood filming has halted. One of this summer’s most anticipated movies, Marvel’s “Black Widow,” has been pulled from its release date, and the studio’s two upcoming shows “Loki” and “WandaVision” have postponed production.
They’re all part of the biggest box office trend of the last decade, thriving underneath the “Avengers” umbrella which has netted billions of dollars over 23 wildly successful films — and which has suddenly been put on pause.
But the comic series that those movies were based on are still printing new adventures.
“If you liked the movie, you’ll probably like the book better,” Mullins said, as the Auburn-Opelika area continued to grip with social distancing. “It’s just like regular books and movies: Usually, the book is better than the movie. You always hear that, right?
“The same is true with comic books.”
Mullins has been selling comics for 22 years. He says even amid shutdowns publishers are still putting out new issues every week, and every week he’s still getting shipments from distributors, all in a timely manner.
It’s just the nature of the industry in 2020: Writers often work from home, coordinating online with artists who often work from home, and as one of few entertainment production processes not completely disrupted by the spread of the virus, the only thing that could seemingly stop books from coming out is a would-be halt on shipping. Even then, there’s digital publishing.
Old-fashioned paper
The tangible product is measures more popular, though, and shops like Mullins’ still have that. Mullins said, locally, his business has been most affected by seeing less Auburn University students come through after the school’s move to online classes for the rest of the semester. But his other regulars who live and work in town are still coming to him to get their fix.
In fact, with so many cooped up at home practicing social distancing, he said he’s found that his regulars are just as ready to buy as ever. “They’re getting bored stiff — and they want their comics to read,” Mullins put it.
The books are there for them, and they’re there for new readers too. Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” made a record-breaking $2.8 billion at the box office last summer, captivating an audience that has been swept up by superhero adventure, while powering Marvel into the mainstream. Five of the top 12 highest-grossing films of all time are now Marvel movies.
Most of those viewers who flocked to the theaters haven’t turned to pick up comics, though. Mullins said he used to see big upswings in sales after certain movies hit theaters in the early 2000’s, but not so much during the present boom period.
But there lies the opportunity for fans battling social distancing: Those who enjoy the movies are in as good a time as ever to try out the books. Personally, Mullins thinks they can find something that will entertain them somewhere in the medium.
“There’s this disconnect between people that go to the movies and then don’t think about going and buying a comic book,” Mullins said. “If they enjoyed the movie, they’ll probably like the comic even more. And we’ve got comics for all different tastes.
“(Publishers) appeal to new readers, old readers, people who are brought in from the movies or the TV shows,” he added. “There is really something for everybody — whether you like that stuff, or you like science fiction, or mysteries. It’s not all just superheroes. There’s a vast world of comic books out there. It’s as broad in its field as any literature is.”
Saving the world
Of course, what most people still associate with comics are the stories of heroes saving the world.
But readers might could use some of those stories right about now.
“It’s an excellent medium,” Mullins said. “I’ve been in this business for 22 years, not because of the money, it’s because I love what I do. I love the medium. I taught myself how to read from comic books when I was a kid. I’ve loved my comics my entire life.
“It’s a great thing. In fact, it’s actually helped me in times when I’ve had trouble — hard times in my life — to take my mind off of all the stuff and go into another world, just for a short time. It’s liberating in a way.”
