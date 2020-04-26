Ken Ward, Executive Director
Opelika Main Street
Founded 1987.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
Opelika Main Street helps to ensure downtown is not only growing but thriving! We follow the National Main Street Center’s 4 Point Approach, focusing on Organization, Design, Promotion and Economic Vitality. Some of the many projects we do include multiple signature events, professional development and networking for downtown businesses, media promotion of downtown, facade grants to enhance downtown buildings, beautification projects and assistance in recruiting new businesses to downtown.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
We have seen more stability and structure to the programs and events we are operating. Over the past few months we have rolled out a new ‘Where Preservation Meets Progress’ branding campaign, introduced a new professional development training program for our businesses and taken on several downtown beautification projects with community partners including the Breezeway enhancement efforts. Additionally, downtown currently has seen over 10 new or incoming businesses over the past 10 months.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
During this time we would usually be heavily focused on planning some of our spring events, but have had to shift gears into exclusively assisting our business owners. This includes providing them with updates on various rules and resources, partnering with the city to put curbside pickup signs at downtown restaurants and promoting businesses on social and local media to encourage more online and curbside orders during this time.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
We hope to see downtown growing and bustling once again. The hope is that once social distancing is lifted and people in the area have more discretionary income and job stability, they will continue to come and enjoy our many shops, eateries and bars. Additionally, we hope to reschedule many of our signature events that have been postponed including On Tap and Touch A Truck.
What do you like most about serving this community?
The Opelika area is growing so much, with downtown playing a major role in that growth. This is one of the many reasons I decided to stay, buy a house and make this city my home after graduating from Auburn University. Through this job I am able to help our community’s small business owners succeed and grow. Having a strong downtown is like a ripple effect, reverberating to every neighborhood and business district in the city. I love the chance to wake up each day and play a role in ensuring Opelika grows and thrives for years to come!
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
When I’m not downtown working, dining or shopping I love spending time at Lake Martin, hiking, working on my yard and spending time with family and friends.
What else would you like to share about your business/occupation?
Opelika Main Street is an organization that has deep roots in our community. The transformation downtown did not take place overnight; lots of people put in thousands of volunteer hours to make it happen. I look forward to seeing the organization in the coming years contine transform into one of the best and most effective Main Street programs in the southeast. With multiple new programs and events, downtown is on the cusp of many great things with Opelika Main Street helping take the lead!
