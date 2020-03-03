Two of Auburn University’s most distinguished alumni will return to their alma mater to speak at the May 2 and 3 spring commencement ceremonies.
Dave Clark '96, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, and Joe Forehand Jr. '71, former CEO and chairman of Accenture, will headline the ceremonies, which should include 5,000 new graduates.
“We are honored that Dave Clark and Joe Forehand have accepted our invitation to speak at Auburn’s spring graduation ceremonies,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “In addition to being extraordinary leaders, Dave and Joe bring a wealth of professional experience and personal wisdom that I am confident will connect with our graduates.”
Dave Clark
Clark, who will address graduates Saturday, May 2, serves as senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, where he is responsible for the company’s global supply chain and logistics operations. A member of Amazon’s senior leadership team, Clark oversees hundreds of thousands of employees across the company’s fulfillment, transportation and customer service centers in 17 countries. In 2019, Amazon was named as the world’s most valuable brand at $315.5 billion.
Since joining Amazon in 1999, Clark has served as a general manager of a fulfillment center, vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment and vice president of North America Operations.
Clark, a 1996 Auburn graduate in music education, spent a year as a junior high school band director in his native Orange Park, Florida, before attending the University of Tennessee to pursue a Master of Business Administration in logistics and transportation.
Joe Forehand Jr.
Forehand will deliver the keynote at the Sunday, May 3, ceremonies. He is one of the most influential business consultants in the U.S. The Alexander City, Alabama, native earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Auburn in 1971 and a Master of Science in industrial administration from Purdue University in 1972 before embarking on a 34-year career with global consulting firm Accenture.
Forehand was named as CEO of Accenture in 1999 and orchestrated the successful conclusion of the company’s split from Andersen Worldwide in 2000. In 2001, Forehand became chairman of the board of directors and led the company in its IPO, one of the largest at that time.
A former member of the Auburn University Foundation board, Forehand co-chaired Because This is Auburn–A Campaign for Auburn University, an effort that raised more than $1 billion.
Forehand was inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame in 2019, the Auburn University Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame in 2018, the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity Hall of Fame in 2004, the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2001 and was named the Auburn University Industrial Engineering Outstanding Alumnus in 1995.
Auburn’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held in the Auburn Arena at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3. A complete schedule and additional information are available on the commencement website.
Preston Sparks works for Auburn University's Office of Communications and Marketing.
