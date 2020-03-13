Creekwood Resources has withdrawn its permit application to the Alabama Department of Enviornmental Management for a quarry near Opelika.
“After review of the concerns presented by the community of Lee County and the city of Opelika regarding potential impacts to the Saugahatchee Creek watershed, CreekWood Resources has, at this time, elected to withdraw its current application for an Air Quality and NPDES permit with ADEM associated with its proposed granite quarry,” according to a letter from Creek-Wood Resources.
The city of Opelika shared the news in a news release Friday evening.
“I would like to express my appreciate to Jeffrey Major and CreekWood Resources for withdrawing their application,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from citizens in Opelika, Auburn, Smiths Station and Lee County.
“Without the support of all involved, we may not have had this outcome.”
Fuller and the city expressed appreciation to the Auburn, Opelika and Smiths Station city councils, Lee County Commission, as well as other organizations like the Opelika Utility Board, Opelika School Board and Storybook Farm.
“A special thanks to Dr. David Bronner, CEO of the Retirement System of Alabama, and Dr. Jay Gogue, president of Auburn University, for their support,” the release added.
Background
Fuller shared the news of the potential quarry in January and worked to gain support against the proposal.
The quarry, which would have been located near Opelika, was proposed by CreekWood Resources, LLC.
It applied for both air and water permits with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
There were concerns on everything from air and water pollution, noise pollution and property values.
“The first and most important impact would be on Saugahatchee Lake,” said Opelika City Attorney Guy Gunter. “As everyone in this room knows, Saugahatchee Lake is the primary source of drinking water for the city of Opelika. But you don’t stop there; it is also the backup water system for every community in Lee County.”
Pushback from Auburn, Smiths Station, Opelika and Lee County, however, led to a public hearing set for the quarry. CreekWood Resources withdrew its permits application before the hearing, however.
